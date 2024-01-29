US: Indian student hammered to death by homeless drug addict
A student was hammered to death by a homeless drug addict in Georgia, United States (US). 25-year-old Vivek Saini was working part-time at a store in Lithonia when he was attacked by Julian Faulkner, police said. Footage of the incident showed Faulkner striking Saini nearly 50 times on the head with a hammer. According to government data, over 400 Indian students have died or were killed abroad since 2018.
Act of kindness ends in tragedy
According to NDTV, Saini had been feeding and sheltering Faulkner for a couple of days. He gave him chips, a Coke, water, and even a jacket to keep himself warm. On Monday night, Saini told Faulkner that he needed to leave or else he would call the police. As the student was preparing to go home, Faulkner attacked him with a hammer and"kept on hitting for almost 50 times..." The 25-year-old suffered "severe head trauma" and was declared dead.
Family mourns loss
Saini, a resident of Haryana, moved to the US two years ago after completing his BTech degree. He had recently completed his Masters in Business Administration (MBA) degree. His family described him as a brilliant student striving for a decent job. "His parents, Gurjeet Singh and Lalita Saini are devastated and currently unable to discuss the tragic incident," PTI reported.