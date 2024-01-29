Details

Act of kindness ends in tragedy

According to NDTV, Saini had been feeding and sheltering Faulkner for a couple of days. He gave him chips, a Coke, water, and even a jacket to keep himself warm. On Monday night, Saini told Faulkner that he needed to leave or else he would call the police. As the student was preparing to go home, Faulkner attacked him with a hammer and"kept on hitting for almost 50 times..." The 25-year-old suffered "severe head trauma" and was declared dead.

What Next?

Family mourns loss

Saini, a resident of Haryana, moved to the US two years ago after completing his BTech degree. He had recently completed his Masters in Business Administration (MBA) degree. His family described him as a brilliant student striving for a decent job. "His parents, Gurjeet Singh and Lalita Saini are devastated and currently unable to discuss the tragic incident," PTI reported.

Twitter Post

The video of the murder has gone viral