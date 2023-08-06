Haryana: Nuh hotel from where violence began demolished

India

Haryana: Nuh hotel from where violence began demolished

Written by Prateek Talukdar August 06, 2023 | 04:17 pm 2 min read

The Haryana government continued its anti-encroachment drive and razed a three-story hotel in Nuh

The Haryana government continued its anti-encroachment drive for the fourth day on Sunday and razed the allegedly "illegal" three-storied Sahara Hotel in Nuh, Haryana. The district administration reportedly believes communal riots that erupted in Nuh and spread to surrounding areas began when stones were pelted at a rally organized by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal from this hotel's roof last week.

Why does this story matter?

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal carried out a rally in Haryana's Nuh last week on Monday. However, communal riots broke out after a Muslim mob allegedly pelted stones at the rally. Six people were killed, and over 200 people were injured in the subsequent violence. Following this, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar hinted at "bulldozer justice" against the perpetrators.

2,500 rushed to temple after stone-pelting from hotel

The hotel-cum-restaurant situated near the Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College and Hospital was demolished amid heavy police presence. Earlier, around a dozen shops, mostly pharmacies, were demolished near the hospital in Nalhar village in Nuh on Saturday for encroaching on government land. Around 2,500 people rushed to the Nalhar Temple to seek refuge after stones were pelted at the rally on Monday.

Why no action taken until now, people ask administration

46 structures, 36 shanties razed on Saturday

Reportedly, about 46 concrete structures, including houses and shops, and 36 shanties were razed by authorities on Saturday. Around 2.6 acres of land was cleared near the aforementioned hospital. Five houses were brought down in Nalhar on Friday, The Times of India reported. The demolition drive began on Thursday with 250 shanties—which officials said belonged to illegal Bangladeshi immigrants—razed in Tauru, 20km from Nuh.

Owners claim no notice served, allege selective action

The Hindu quoted Nuh Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ashwani Kumar as saying the bulldozer action was ordered by CM Khattar, and notices were already served to the owners. However, the shop owners refuted official claims and said they weren't informed about the action. The owner of a pharmacy that was razed reportedly said the structure wasn't illegal as he received a license based on property documents.

Share this timeline