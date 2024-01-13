US, UK launch new strikes against Houthis in Yemen's capital

By Snehadri Sarkar 02:35 pm Jan 13, 202402:35 pm

US, UK militaries strike Houthi targets in Yemen

The United States (US) and the United Kingdom (UK) are targeting Yemen's capital, Sanaa, with raids amid the Houthi rebel group's ongoing attacks on cargo vessels in the Red Sea, reported Reuters. This development comes just a day after dozens of joint airstrikes by America and Britain on the group's facilities in Yemen. The US military called the attack a "follow-on action" from Friday's wider US-UK strikes, which struck nearly 30 locations.

Why does this story matter?

The Yemen-based rebels escalated their maritime aggression in the region amid Israel's bombardment of Gaza, which began after Hamas's October 7 attacks on the Jewish nation. The crisis in the Red Sea largely remained unnoticed until reports appeared of drone strikes targeting cargo vessels en route to India carrying oil and petrochemicals. While Houthis initially targeted only Israel-owned vessels in the region, the group has now expanded to any ship related to the Jewish nation.

Biden's latest warning to Houthis over Red Sea ship attacks

On Friday, US President Joe Biden warned that he could order more strikes if the rebel group did not stop its attacks on merchant and military vessels in the Red Sea. "We will make sure that we respond to the Houthis if they continue this outrageous behavior," the 81-year-old told reporters on Friday. Meanwhile, Yemen Time on Friday reported explosions at military bases near airports in Sanaa, Yemen's third city, Taiz, and military sites in the coastal Hajjah governorate.

Details on earlier UK-US strikes on Houthi rebels in Yemen

Friday's bombardment killed at least five people and wounded six, the Houthis said. White House Spokesperson John Kirby stated the initial strikes, which hit 28 sites, targeted the rebel group's ability to store, launch, and guide drones or missiles on vessels in the Red Sea. The Houthis, who control Sanaa and much of the west and north of Yemen, vowed to continue their attacks on regional shipping.

US confirms striking Houthi radar site in Yemen

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), US Central Command said on Saturday that American forces conducted a strike against a Houthi radar site in Yemen. "This strike was conducted by the USS Carney (DDG 64) using Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles," stated the statement. It also added that the targeted strike was done to degrade the Houthi's ability to attack maritime vessels, including commercial vessels.

Houthis attacking ships in Red Sea triggers crisis

To avoid the Red Sea route amid attacks, ships must travel roughly 3,500 nautical miles extra around the Cape of Good Hope, adding nearly 10 days to their trip. This detour might also cost nearly $1 million in fuel for each round trip between Asia and Europe. Another route is via Istanbul's Bosphorus Strait, but all the goods must cross Turkey's entire landmass to reach there. With rising insurance costs, overall shipping expenses are also going up.