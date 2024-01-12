Pope Francis unable to complete speech, cites bronchitis

By Riya Baibhawi 08:02 pm Jan 12, 202408:02 pm

Pope Francis struggled to finish a speech on Friday Pope Francis Pope Francis struggled to finish his speech in Vatican

Pope Francis struggled to finish a speech on Friday due to a bout of bronchitis while addressing a group of French religious communications experts at the Vatican. In a hoarse voice, the 87-year-old pontiff stated, "I would like to read the speech, but there is a problem, I have a touch of bronchitis." This incident follows his acute lung infection in November, which resulted in the cancellation of his trip to the COP28 climate summit in Dubai.

Why does this story matter?

The lung infection in November had forced the pontiff to rely on aides to read his speeches for several weeks. His scheduled visit to the COP28 climate summit in Dubai was also called off due to this health concern. However, the Pope managed to deliver other speeches earlier on Friday during meetings with young professionals and a committee fostering relations between the Catholic, Orthodox, and Oriental churches.

Written speech distributed to Catholic scientific body

Later on Friday, Pope Francis chose not to read his speech to members of a Catholic scientific body. Instead, they received it in written form, as reported by the Vatican. The Pope was meeting with participants of the symposium "Universite des Communicants en Eglise" organized by the French Bishops' Conference when he had to pause his welcome message due to his bronchitis.

Pope confirms new leader of India's Syro-Malabar Church

Earlier on Wednesday, the Pope confirmed a new leader for India's Syro-Malabar Church. He confirmed the election of His Beatitude Mar Raphael Thattil as major archbishop of the arch-eparchy of Ernakulam-Angamaly in Kerala. Thattil's appointment opens a new chapter for the Indian church, which has been badly divided by a dispute over the celebration of the liturgy. As per the latest survey, 18.38% of the total Christian population in Kerala are Christians.

Here's all we know about Pope Francis' health

Pope Francis, recovering from mobility issues in his right knee and hip, can now walk short distances. Dr. Sergio Alfieri, who operated on him in 2021 and 2023, assures good health for his age, stating that the Pope is free of heart, lung, and abdominal ailments. The doctor, confident in the Pope's mental faculties, equates them to a 60-year-old. Recent encounters indicate this well-being after a bout of bronchitis in November. Barring accidents, he has appeared poised for a year.