Written by Isha Sharma September 24, 2023 | 12:57 pm 2 min read

Noted veteran Malayalam film director and screenwriter KG George, known for movies such as Irakal and Mattoral, is no more. He passed away on Sunday at an old age home in Kakkanad, Kerala, at the age of 77, reported Onmanorama. He was reportedly undergoing treatment for a stroke. He is survived by his wife and singer Selma George, daughter Thara, and son Arun.

Studied at FTII, started as assistant director

George was an alumnus of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, and he reportedly started his career as an assistant director under filmmaker Ramu Kariat. He was an associate director on Maaya (1972) and an assistant director and screenplay writer on Nellu (1974). He frequently wrote stories and dialogues for his directorials and even acted in the 1984 film Adaminte Vaariyellu.

Debuted in 1975 with acclaimed film 'Swapnadanam'

George was considered one of the most crucial figures in Malayalam cinema. He made his feature film directorial debut in 1975 with the monochrome marital drama Swapnadanam, which clinched the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Malayalam. George was also a recipient of the JC Daniel Award, which is the Government of Kerala's highest honor for contributions to the Malayalam cinema.

His other acclaimed works, contributions to cinema

In addition to the aforementioned films, George also created a niche by directing projects such as Ulkkadal (1979), Yavanika (1982), Mela (1980), Lekhayude Maranam Oru Flashback (1983), Adaminte Vaariyellu (1983), and Panchavadi Palam (1984), among others. He was reportedly hailed for being one of the architects of "new schools of filmmaking in Malayalam cinema," alongside directors Bharathan and P Padmarajan.

He headed important cine organizations

In his illustrious career, George was honored with several prestigious awards. Besides the JC Daniel Award, he received the CPC Cine Awards's Special Honorary Award, nine Kerala State Film Awards, and the Chalachitra Ratnam Award, among several others. He was also the founder and chairman of the Malayalam Cine Technicians Association (MACTA) and a former chairman of the Kerala State Film Development Corporation.

