Flight with 300 Indians, grounded in France, lands in Mumbai

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 10:34 am Dec 26, 202310:34 am

Plane that was grounded in France over human trafficking landed in Mumbai (Representational image)

A charter plane carrying 276 passengers, mostly Indians, which was grounded in France over suspicions of human trafficking, landed in Mumbai early on Tuesday, PTI reported. Twenty-seven others stayed back. The Airbus A340 took off from Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and was headed for the Central American nation Nicaragua but was grounded by French authorities. Operated by Romanian charter company Legend Airlines, it made a technical stopover at France's Chalons-Vatry airport when authorities halted it on Thursday (local time).

French officials grounded the Nicaragua-bound plane carrying 303 passengers when it landed at the Chalons-Vatry airport in the Marne department. According to the Paris public prosecutor's office, the action was taken in response to an anonymous tipoff received by concerned authorities that some of the passengers on board were "victims of human trafficking." In addition, two passengers were initially detained for interrogation by a specialist organized crime team.

French officials reportedly revealed that the 27 remaining passengers, including two minors, requested asylum and remained in France. Two previously detained passengers were brought before a judge but were released and given assisted witness status. Officials earlier claimed the Nicaragua-bound plane had 13 unaccompanied minors and some accompanied minors aged between 21 months and 17 years. During the halt, the French authorities arranged makeshift beds for the stranded passengers with food and all other necessities provided at the Chalons-Vatry airport.

Moreover, a judicial inquiry was launched by France into the purposes of the trip and conditions, with a specialized team on organized crime focusing on possible human trafficking angles. Human trafficking is punishable by up to 20 years in prison in France. However, the authorities have reportedly shifted the probe to immigration law violations. After questioning the passengers for two days, French prosecutors approved the plane's departure on Sunday (local time).

Meanwhile, the Indian embassy in Paris expressed gratitude to French authorities for the swift resolution of the issue. "Thank French [Government] and Vatry airport for quick resolution of the situation enabling Indian passengers to return home & hospitality," the embassy wrote in its X post On Saturday, India confirmed that it was working with the French government for an early solution regarding the grounded charter flight.

Reports suggested that the passengers were likely workers from the UAE intending to use Nicaragua as a jumping-off spot to reach the United States or Canada. Nicaragua has become a popular destination for those seeking asylum in the US. In the 2023 fiscal year, 96,917 Indians attempted to enter the US illegally, marking a 51.61% increase from the previous year, per the US Customs and Border Patrol. The majority of Indians tried to enter the US from the Mexican border.