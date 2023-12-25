Kashmir: Army chief stresses 'professionalism' amid alleged civilian deaths

1/7

India 3 min read

Kashmir: Army chief stresses 'professionalism' amid alleged civilian deaths

By Riya Baibhawi 10:56 pm Dec 25, 202310:56 pm

Indian Army chief visited Poonch-Rajouri sectors

Chief of the Army Staff Chief General Manoj Pande visited the Rajouri-Poonch sector in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, wherein he instructed commanders to conduct operations in the "most professional manner." His visit came after three civilians died following their detainment for questioning related to a terrorist attack on an Army convoy in the Poonch district last week. The Indian Army has vowed to investigate the deaths after families of the deceased claimed they died of torture in incarceration.

2/7

Why does this story matter?

On Thursday, terrorists attacked an Army convoy in Poonch and at least four Rashtriya Rifles personnel were killed, HT reported. A day later, three men—Mohammad Showkat (22), Safeer Hussain (45), and Shabir Ahmad (32)—from Topa Peer village were detained for questioning and were found dead thereafter. Their families claim they were killed in custody, leading the Army to initiate an investigation. The J&K Police registered a case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for murder.

3/7

General Pande reviews security situation in J&K

During his visit, General Pande also assessed the security situation in the Rajouri and Poonch districts. He received a briefing from 16 Corps General-Officer-Commanding (GOC) Lieutenant General Sandeep Jain regarding ongoing counter-terrorist operations, security grid improvements, and civilian deaths in the region. Prior to Pande's arrival, three Army officers were relocated from Poonch as part of a court of inquiry established by the Army.

4/7

Amry announces thorough investigation into matter

Amid anger from the kin of the deceased, the Army announced a comprehensive investigation. The Army's internal investigation will take place in Akhnoor and involve multiple agencies, per HT. The Poonch-Rajouri sectors fall under the jurisdiction of the Nagrota-based White Knight Corps, 16 Corps, which is scheduled for a command change on January 1. "The matter is under investigation. Indian Army stands committed to extending full support and cooperation in the conduct of investigations," an online statement read.

5/7

Families of deceased civilians express anger

The incident has angered the family of the deceased as well as local Kashmiris, who have been accusing the Army of allegedly deliberately killing them. Speaking to Al Jazeera, Noor Ahmad, brother of Hussain, said, "I have served in the Indian army for 32 years, is this what we get in return." Reportedly, nine persons were detained for questioning amid searches following the terrorist attack, while three of them later died from injuries, per the first information report (FIR).

6/7

General Pande visits J&K

7/7

5 Army personnel killed in Poonch attack

On December 21, four army personnel were killed after terrorists opened fire on an Indian Army truck transporting troops at Dera Ki Gali (DKG) in Poonch's Surankote area. They were en route to reinforce a joint operation against terrorists that was ongoing in the area. This also marked the second such attack on the military in the region in under a month. Separately, 10 soldiers were killed in twin attacks in Rajouri-Poonch between April and May this year alone.