US influencer shot dead by husband in front of daughter

By Riya Baibhawi 09:32 pm Dec 26, 202309:32 pm

Theresa had obtained a temporary restraining order against husband

A 33-year-old Hawaiian social media influencer and beauty entrepreneur, Theresa Cachuela, has been killed by her estranged husband. Tragically, the murder was witnessed by their eight-year-old daughter. The husband, Jason Cachuela, reportedly shot Theresa on Friday (local time) in the parking lot of Pearlridge Center in Hawaii, United States (US). Theresa, a mother of three, was the owner of House of Glam Hawaii. Authorities are investigating the matter as a murder-suicide after it was reported that Jason later shot himself.

Police initiate probe into murder-suicide

After shooting Theresa dead, Jason fled the spot in a gray Mazda car, but their daughter told the cops that her father killed her mother. Reportedly, the 44-year-old man took his life later. Police Lieutenant Deena Thoemmes said, "This was not a random act, as the victim and suspect were involved in a relationship." The tragedy occurred just two weeks after a court granted Theresa's request for a protective order against her husband.

Family mourns loss, expresses heartache

Following the shocking incident, Theresa's mother, Lucita Ani-Nihoa, shared her heartache and concern for her granddaughter. She said that the young girl was struggling to accept her mother's death. Furthermore, on a GoFundMe page, she explained that Theresa had sought help but claimed the justice system let her down. Theresa sought protection from her estranged husband, while a temporary restraining order (TRO) petition claimed that Jason threatened to kill himself in front of her.

Theresa documented incidences of threat

Theresa went by Bunny Bontiti on social media and boasted of 20K followers on Instagram. Reportedly, she had documented the threats she received from Jason in her plea for a TRO. Citing one of the incidents, she wrote, "He...took me alone to Waikiki and held a knife to his neck, traumatizing me and scaring me." Notably, when the Hawaii Police served Jason with the restraining order, they recovered his five registered firearms.

Protest launched after Theresa's murder