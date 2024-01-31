He suffered an injury to his wrist

Maldives's opposition-appointed prosecutor general 'stabbed': Reports

By Chanshimla Varah 10:17 am Jan 31, 202410:17 am

What's the story Hussain Shameem, the prosecutor general of the Maldives, has been stabbed in broad daylight by unidentified miscreants in Male City, according to local media reports. Shameem was appointed by the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), which was in power until November last year and is presently the opposition party. He is currently being treated for his injuries at the ADK Hospital.

Next Article

Weapon

Not attacked with a sharp-edged weapon: Police

"Preliminary findings establish that he was not attacked with a sharp-edged weapon," a police spokesperson said. However, he suffered an injury to his wrist while trying to evade the attack. The attack on Shameem came as several Maldivian parliamentarians have been targeted by gangs on the road in recent days. The island nation is purportedly experiencing an increase in lawlessness and extremism.