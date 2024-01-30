Context

Why does this story matter?

Amid the Ukraine war, the US administration is seeking to exploit the opportunity in Europe and Asia to wean countries away from Russia's arms shipments. It is also concerned that Moscow may attack other countries. US remains the largest provider of global military sales, and its market share continues to expand. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, US accounted for 40% of all arms exports from 2018 to 2022, up from 33% from 2013 to 2017.

Biggest buyer

Poland leads purchases amid military expansion

Poland, Ukraine's neighbor, is currently expanding its military and made some of the largest purchases. It spent $12 billion on Apache helicopters, $10 billion on High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (Himars), $3.75 billion on M1A1 Abrams tanks, and $4 billion on Integrated Air and Missile Defence Battle Command Systems. Prime Minister Donald Tusk also pledged to continue the previous conservative government's military modernization efforts, aiming to make Poland "the most powerful land force in Europe."

Weaponry boost

Major buyers of US military equipment

Other buyers include Germany, which shelled out $8.5 billion for Chinook helicopters; Bulgaria, which spent $1.5 billion on armored vehicles; and Norway, which acquired $1 billion worth of helicopters. Separately, the Czech Republic, which bought $5.6 billion in F-35 jets and munitions, is also among the top buyers of US military equipment. The State Department emphasized that "arms transfers and defense trade are important US foreign policy tools." They have potential long-term implications for regional and global security, it said.

Sales

US dominates arms exports

Despite Russia and China's aggressive forays into the arms business, the US maintains its supremacy. According to SIPRI, its arms exports climbed by 7% between 2013 and 2018, whereas Russia's and China's declined by 31% and 23%, respectively. Last year, Ukraine became the world's third-largest receiver of US military weapons.