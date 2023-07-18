Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov sustains shrapnel injury; shares update

Written by Aikantik Bag July 18, 2023 | 06:49 pm 1 min read

Oleg Sentsov sustains shrapnel injury

Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov has been fighting at the frontlines ever since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The filmmaker shares regular updates too. In a recent update, he said that he sustained shrapnel injuries while fighting in the Zaporizhzhia region of southeastern Ukraine. Earlier, the director was jailed in Russia for five years in charges of opposing the annexation of Crimea.

Details about the injury

Sentsov took to Facebook, shared a selfie and wrote, "Three injured, mostly fractures. Already pulled out of my face, the small things in my hand and foot will stay with me forever. The other guys are fine too - Zaporizhzhia doctors know their stuff, thank you!" Reportedly, his unit came under artillery fire while they were out on the week's first sortie.

