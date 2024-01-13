US: Powerful 'bomb cyclone' kills 2, over 2,000 flights canceled

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 03:43 pm Jan 13, 202403:43 pm

Powerful winter storm disrupts flights and power supply in US

At least two people were killed in the United States (US) after a massive winter storm dubbed "bomb cyclone" hit the eastern part of the country, according to NBC News. This also led to over 2,000 flight cancellations and 2,400 delays throughout the Midwest and South, stranding hundreds of passengers at US airports. The storm has also disrupted power supply, leaving nearly 250,000 homes and businesses without electricity in the Great Lakes and South regions, as reported by CNN.

Know about causalities

The massive storm has led to deadly avalanches in several parts of the US. On Friday, a 66-year-old man identified as Corey J Zalewski was killed in an avalanche in Idaho's Shoshone County. His body was retrieved by rescuers on Friday afternoon (local time), the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. Another person, an 80-year-old man, died on Friday morning in Minnesota when his truck went through the ice on Mille Lacs Lake.

Major airports face flight cancellations

Moreover, the extreme winter weather resulted in serious disruption in flight operations. Chicago's O'Hare International Airport reportedly saw almost 40% of its flights canceled, while Chicago Midway International Airport canceled around 60% of both outbound and inbound flights, per reports. Other impacted airports include Denver International and Milwaukee Mitchell International. FlightAware data revealed that Southwest Airlines, which doesn't operate the Boeing 737 Max 9, canceled nearly 400 flights—the highest number among all airlines.

737 Max 9 grounding contributes to cancellations

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)'s grounding of the 737 Max 9 planes is also contributing to the surge in cancellations. It stated on Friday that 40 of the 737 Max 9 planes must be reinspected, after which the agency would analyze the results and decide whether they could return to the skies. Over 200 United and Alaska Airlines flights have been canceled daily this week due to the grounding.

Iconic Maine landmark damaged by storm

The intense winds of the storm caused significant damage to Maine's Pemaquid Point Lighthouse Park bell house, a historic state landmark dating back to 1897. Maine officials reported that only one wall of the bell house remains standing after being hit by 79 mph winds on Wednesday. Shelley Gallagher, Bristol Parks and Recreation Department director, expressed concern about potential further damage from another powerful storm approaching.

Sub-zero weather warning amid 'bomb cyclone' in US

Meanwhile, the weather service has issued warnings and predicted extreme cold across the US over the weekend and early next week, per NBC News. Temperatures in the northern Plains are also expected to be in the minus 20s, 30s, and even 40s Fahrenheit by Sunday (local time). Temperatures for the inaugural Iowa caucuses on Monday are expected to be the lowest in modern history, with a high of approximately zero degrees in Des Moines.

What is a 'bomb cyclone'?

According to the National Oceanic and Air Administration (NOAA), a bomb cyclone is a rapidly growing storm that develops when air pressure decreases by at least 24 millibars in 24 hours. This can occur when a cold air mass collides with a warm air mass, such as air over warm ocean waters. The term initially appeared during the 1940s and is called so because a low-pressure (or cyclone) experiences "bombogenesis," which refers to the rapid rate at which it forms.