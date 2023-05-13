World

Lahore: Imran Khan returns home amid celebrations, fireworks by supporters

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 13, 2023, 07:20 pm 3 min read

Imran Khan has returned to Lahore home amid celebrations and fireworks by supporters

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan returned to his residence in Lahore on Saturday after two days of detention. Khan was received by supporters with celebrations outside his Zaman Park residence. His vehicle was also showered with rose petals as supporters danced and burst fireworks. On Friday, the Islamabad High Court granted him protective bail for two weeks in a corruption case, among others.

Why does this story matter?

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman's release after the orders of Pakistan's Supreme Court, which chastised the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for arresting him before he could file a pre-arrest bail petition.

It claimed that the federal agency had committed contempt of court by arresting Khan from the court premises.

Notably, his arrest sparked violent protests against the government in cash-strapped Pakistan.

Khan receives rousing welcome from supporters, PTI workers

According to reports, Khan was greeted by a number of jubilant PTI workers upon reaching his Zaman Park residence. They also chanted slogans in favor of Khan and against the ruling Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz)-led coalition government. His family members were also present at the celebrations, said reports.

Islamabad Police forcefully kept me at IHC: Khan

Khan alleged that cops had forced him to remain in the Islamabad HC, citing security reasons. "Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IG) Akbar Nasir tried his best to retain me at the capital's high court," he claimed. Khan stated that he then informed Nasir he would inform the whole of Pakistan that he was being abducted, and after that he let him go.

Watch: Video released by Khan's party PTI

Khan charged in over 120 cases

According to reports, Khan is facing 121 cases across Pakistan, including corruption, treason, blasphemy, incitement of violence, and terrorism. On May 6, he petitioned the Lahore High Court, demanding that all proceedings against him in Punjab be clubbed and heard in a single court.

Khan filed plea to club cases against him

In order to "immediately" arrest the former prime minister, the authorities had allegedly changed a simple inquiry into a probe, his counsel Haris Khan had claimed in the Islamabad High Court on Friday. He said that Khan's party, the PTI, learned about the violation through the media. In four more pleas, Khan's counsel requested the court to club all the cases against him.

Court issued notice to NAB

According to reports, a two-member special division bench of the IHC comprising Justices Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Saman Imtiaz issued a notice to the NAB and instructed the anti-corruption body to file a response on Khan's arrest at the next hearing. Earlier, Pakistan's Interior Minister Rana Sanaulla had claimed that if Khan is granted bail by the IHC, he will be detained again later.