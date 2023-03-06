World

Pakistan: 9 cops killed, 15 injured in Balochistan suicide attack

Mar 06, 2023

In yet another suicide bomb attack in Pakistan, nine police personnel were killed and at least 15 others were wounded in Balochistan's Bolan on Monday. Kachhi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mahmood Notezai told Dawn that the blast took place on the Kambri bridge, an area adjoining Kachhi and Sibi borders. Notably, Bolan is situated in the restive Balochistan province in Pakistan's southwestern region.

Bomb disposal team reaches explosion site

In the aftermath of the incident, a bomb disposal team arrived at the blast site, and the unit is searching the area to ascertain the exact nature of the explosion, said SSP Notezai. The police also revealed that all injured individuals were being moved to the Divisional Headquarters Hospital, according to the news channel Geo News.

Visuals from the blast site

An #explosion targeted the vehicle of security forces in #Balochistan’s Bolan area, leading to fears of several casualties into in the incident.



Chopper en route to transfer victims from Bolan to Quetta

According to the Balochistan Information Department, a helicopter was sent to Bolan to transport the injured people to Quetta. Meanwhile, no terror outfit has claimed responsibility for the attack so far. However, it is suspected that it might have been yet another suicide bomb attack planned by the banned terror organization Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), considering its recent terror activities in Pakistan.

Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan's recent terror activities

Pakistan has been recently facing violence from the TTP, an Afghan Taliban movement offshoot that is aligned ideologically with the Afghan unit but appoints its leaders from within the country. The group has claimed responsibility for numerous recent terrorist attacks in Pakistan, with a TTP splinter group revealing it had carried out the Peshawar mosque attack on January 30 that killed 101 people.

Over 8,000 Pakistan security personnel killed in terror attacks

Over 8,000 personnel of the Pakistan security forces have been reportedly killed in terrorist incidents since 2000, according to the news agency ANI. Moreover, in one of the most brutal instances, the TTP carried out an attack at Peshawar's Army Public School in 2014, where it killed 141 people, including 132 children of military soldiers and officers.

Balochistan CM's comments on Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan

Following the attack, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo has publicly condemned the terror attacks and held the TTP responsible for the lack of development in the region. "The sacrifices of the martyred will not go to waste. All such conspiracies will be made unsuccessful with the public's support," Dawn quoted Bizenjo quoted as saying.