US House impeaches President Biden's immigration chief over border crisis

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 02:51 pm Feb 14, 202402:51 pm

What's the story The United States (US) House of Representatives has impeached Homeland Security Secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, over his "handling of the US-Mexico border crisis." President Joe Biden's immigration chief was defeated 214-213 in a narrow vote by House representatives, the majority of whom are Republicans. The successful impeachment occurred despite internal opposition. Later, Biden criticized the House Republicans for the impeachment vote, denouncing it as a "blatant act of unconstitutional partisanship."

Context

Why does this story matter?

This is only the second time in US history that a cabinet secretary has been impeached. This comes a week after the first impeachment attempt against Mayorkas failed, as three Republicans joined Democrats in defending Mayorkas. To recall, the House initially launched an impeachment inquiry into Biden over his son's business dealings. However, it shifted its attention to Mayorkas after the Representative from Georgia Marjorie Taylor Greene, former President Donald Trump's ally, pushed the debate forward following an investigation.

Reactions

President Biden, others react to impeachment vote

Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., accused Mayorkas of deliberately ignoring federal immigration laws, damaging public trust, and breaking his oath of office. President Biden attacked House Republicans immediately after the vote, claiming they had "targeted an honorable public servant" for small-time political maneuvering. Homeland Security Department spokesperson Mia Ehrenberg also denounced the vote, claiming that House Republicans have "trampled on the Constitution." He alleged that a devoted public servant was "falsely tarnished" without evidence or valid constitutional reasons.

What's next?

Senate's role in impeachment process

The impeachment proceedings will now advance to the US Senate, requiring a two-thirds majority to convict and remove Mayorkas. However, certain GOP senators, including Trump ally Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, have expressed their opposition to the impeachment effort. Cramer labeled it "obviously dead on arrival" and "the worst, dumbest exercise and use of time." The Senate is likely to either promptly dismiss the articles or refer them to a special committee.

Criticism

Criticism from legal experts

The impeachment resolution accuses Mayorkas of intentionally disregarding federal immigration laws and betraying public trust by lying to the Congress. Legal expert Jonathan Turley, however, stated there was "no current evidence" that Mayorkas committed an impeachable offense. Alan Dershowitz, who represented Trump during the first impeachment trial, contended that Republicans pursued impeachment with partisan intentions. He claimed that Mayorkas "has not committed bribery, treason, or high crimes and misdemeanors."

Facts

House approves impeachment managers for Senate trial

In addition to the impeachment vote, the House approved 11 GOP impeachment managers who will present the case against Mayorkas in the Senate. These managers include Representative Greene, who authored the impeachment resolution, Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark Green of Tennessee, and several members of the far-right House Freedom Caucus. The Senate trial is set to occur after lawmakers return to Washington on February 26.