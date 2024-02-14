PM Modi is in UAE for his two-day official visit

PM to inaugurate UAE's BAPS temple: Its special features, architecture

By Riya Baibhawi 02:15 pm Feb 14, 202402:15 pm

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the first Hindu temple in the United Arab Emirates —Abu Dhabi's BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir—on Wednesday. PM Modi is presently in the UAE for a two-day visit, during which he engaged in bilateral discussions with senior Emirati officials on Tuesday. Notably, the temple is built on land donated by a Muslim king, with a Christian lead architect, a Sikh project manager, a Buddhist foundational designer, a Parsi construction company, and a Jain director.

Why does this story matter?

The historic temple inauguration highlights the growing relationship between India and the UAE, as well as the significance of the Hindu community in the Gulf region. The temple was constructed by the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS), a branch of the Swaminarayan Sampradaya, a Vaishnav sect of Hinduism. There are approximately 3.3 million Indian expatriates in the UAE, with 150 to 200 families being BAPS Swaminarayan devotees.

UAE President gifted land for temple

The UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan gifted the land to BAPS for the temple in 2019. BAPS operates around 1,550 temples worldwide, including the famous Akshardham temples in New Delhi and Gandhinagar, and Swaminarayan temples in major cities such as London, Houston, and Toronto. The organization also runs 3,850 centers and 17,000 weekly assemblies globally.

Unique features of Abu Dhabi temple

The Abu Dhabi temple features seven shikhars (spires), symbolizing the seven Emirates of the UAE. Built-in Nagar style, its front panel showcases universal values, stories of harmony from various cultures, Hindu spiritual leaders, and avatars. The temple complex spans 27 acres, with 13.5 acres dedicated to the temple itself and parking for around 1,400 cars and 50 buses. Deities from across India are featured in the temple, reports said.

Architectural highlights and special features

The temple has received numerous accolades, including Best Mechanical Project of the Year 2019 at the MEP Middle East Awards and Best Interior Design Concept of the Year 2020. One notable feature is the presence of 96 bells and gaumukhs (literally cow's mouth; Gaumukh terminus is from where Ganga river originates ), along with a "Pillar of Pillars" adorned with 1,400 small carved pillars. It also has a Wall of Harmony displaying the temple's construction milestones.

Special day of devotion at Abu Dhabi temple

Growing ties between India and UAE

PM Modi's visit and the temple inauguration further solidifies the bond between India and the UAE, as demonstrated by Al Nahyan's attendance at the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024. Moreover, this is PM Modi's third visit to the UAE and the fifth meeting between the two leaders in eight months. During his ongoing visit, PM Modi took Indo-Emirati relations a step further by launching the JAYWAN card which is based on India's digital RuPay credit and debit cards.

