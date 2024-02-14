PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif has nominated his younger brother Shehbaz for the top position

Shehbaz Sharif to be next Pakistan PM, Maryam Punjab CM

What's the story Pakistan's Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has chosen its president, Shehbaz Sharif, as the candidate for the prime minister post. PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif nominated his younger brother Shehbaz for the top position and his daughter Maryam Nawaz for chief minister of Punjab province. Nawaz Sharif thanked the political parties supporting PML-N and expressed hope that these decisions would help Pakistan overcome its challenges.

Context

Why does this story matter?

In last week's general elections, the PML-N, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) failed to secure a majority in the National Assembly, resulting in a hung Parliament. To form the government, a party must win 133 out of 265 contested seats in the 266-member National Assembly. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) revealed that independent candidates won 101 seats, followed by PML-N with 75 seats, PPP with 54 seats, and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) with 17 seats.

Offers support

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari withdraws from PM race

This nomination follows PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's withdrawal from the prime ministerial race. Bilawal stated that his party would support Nawaz without joining the new government. In a press conference, he acknowledged that the PPP lacks a mandate to form a federal government and he will not put himself forward for prime minister candidacy. He added that PML-N and independent candidates have more significant numbers in the Centre.

Number game

PML-N and MQM-P hold meeting on government formation

On Tuesday, the PML-N and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) met to discuss forming a government. Both parties agreed to cooperate, with MQM-P's 17 lawmakers in Parliament offering their support. Before his announcement as the PM candidate, Shehbaz on Tuesday expressed confidence that his party would form the government. He said, "I had said that Nawaz Sharif would become prime minister for the fourth time. And I maintain today that he is going to be the PM for the fourth time."

Background

Controversy over delayed poll results

The general election results in Pakistan were announced more than three days after voting ended in Thursday's (February 8) highly contentious polls. The election commission has attributed the delay to internet issues, causing polling stations to face problems transmitting the results. Several nations, like the United States (US), the United Kingdom (UK), and the European Union (EU), have condemned the electoral process and urged authorities to probe the alleged poll irregularities.