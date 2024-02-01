Finance Minister Sitharaman presented the 2024 Interim Budget on Thursday

Interim Budget: Centre's focus on boosting Lakshadweep's tourism, says Sitharaman

By Riya Baibhawi 02:48 pm Feb 01, 202402:48 pm

What's the story During her Budget speech on Thursday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the government's plan to ramp up investment in the tourism sector. She said that the Union Territory (UT) of Lakshadweep would receive undivided attention from the government to enhance its tourist infrastructure. This decision comes as many Indian travelers are considering Lakshadweep as an alternative to the Maldives, a popular archipelago nation, due to the ongoing diplomatic dispute.

Context

Why does this story matter?

In January, a massive row erupted after some Maldivian politicians passed controversial remarks mocking Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Lakshadweep. The controversy snowballed after several Indian tourists canceled their trips to the Maldives and instead booked flights to the UT. The announcement also comes amid the Centre's continued push toward bolstering tourism across India. Last November, PM Modi introduced the "Wed in India" concept, encouraging citizens to tie the knot in the country rather than in foreign locations.

Spiritual tourism

Sitharaman highlights potential for growth in spiritual tourism

In her speech, Sitharaman also highlighted the potential for growth in spiritual tourism. This announcement comes just days after the high-voltage consecration ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, which has triggered a tourist influx in the city. The finance minister said that spiritual tourism offers tremendous opportunities for local entrepreneurship. "States will be encouraged to undertake comprehensive development of iconic tourist centers, branding, and marketing them at a global scale," Sitharaman said, according to Moneycontrol.

Business tourism

India's growing appeal for business and conference tourism

The finance minister also that India's economic strength has made it an attractive destination for business and conference tourism. "Now, our middle class also aspires to travel and explore. The success of organizing G20 meetings presented the diversity of India to grow the audience," she added. These announcements were made as part of the interim budget presented on Thursday. The full budget will be presented after the Lok Sabha elections by the new government.