What were top complaints of fliers per DGCA March report

Apr 18, 2023

Flight-related problems and baggage issues topped the list of passenger complaints received by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) last month, an official report on Tuesday revealed. According to the air traffic report, a total of 347 passenger complaints were received by the scheduled domestic airlines in March 2023, which translates to 0.27 complaints per 10,000 fliers.

Maximum passenger complaints received by Air India

The report also revealed the other most-reported problems on the list were refund and staff behavior issues. Per DGCA, 23.7% of complaints in January this year were related to refunds, which has now gone down to 11.5%. Moreover, the most number of passenger complaints were received by Air India (106), followed by SpiceJet (100) and IndiGo (66).