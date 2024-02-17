Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said he had never supported naming the opposition alliance INDIA

Long over: Nitish on INDIA bloc, says was against name

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 03:26 pm Feb 17, 202403:26 pm

What's the story Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday claimed that the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc was already over. The Janata Dal-United (JDU) chief said he had never supported naming the opposition alliance "INDIA" either. "I tried my best. I was not even in favor of this name for the alliance as I had something else in mind. The alliance is long over. I'm working for the people of Bihar now and will continue to do so," Kumar said.

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

Kumar quit the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) last month and joined hands with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), marking his fourth switch in 11 years. Notably, he has oscillated between alliances with the BJP and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) since 2013. Kumar's exit from the India bloc dealt a blow to the opposition. Lately, National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Singh have distanced themselves from the alliance.

Crucial meeting

Kumar meets PM Modi, reiterates commitment to NDA

Kumar recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi after leaving the opposition INDIA bloc and reaffirmed his commitment to the NDA. Following his meeting with the prime minister, he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda to discuss various issues concerning Bihar. Speaking to the media, Kumar recalled his association with the BJP since 1995 and said that he might have left it twice but would never do it again.

Reactions

Kumar on Lalu Yadav's 'doors open' remark

Moreover, he reacted to RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's comments that "doors are open" for Kumar. "Don't think of who says what. Things were not going well, so I left them (RJD)," he stated. To recall, Kumar played a significant role in uniting opposition parties to challenge the BJP-led NDA in the upcoming elections. However, he eventually abandoned the grand alliance consisting of JD(U), RJD, and Congress in Bihar and rejoined forces with the BJP.

Bihar politics

Kumar passed floor test earlier this week

On Monday (February 12), Kumar sailed through the much-anticipated floor test as his government won a floor test in the legislative assembly. The NDA government secured 130 votes in the 243-member assembly. The triumph came as Kumar's former Mahagathbandhan ally, the RJD leaders, staged a walkout. Earlier that day, the RJD's Awadh Bihari Choudhary was removed as assembly speaker after failing a no-confidence motion moved by the NDA.