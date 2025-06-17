Mushfiqur Rahim clocks his fourth Test hundred vs SL: Stats
What's the story
Mushfiqur Rahim has hammered his fourth Test hundred against Sri Lanka.
The veteran cricketer achieved the feat during the opening Test match of the series at Galle International Stadium.
During his stay, Rahim also became Bangladesh's highest run-scorer in Test matches played in Sri Lanka.
Rahim surpassed Mohammad Ashraful's record by scoring his latest ton, a knock that helped consolidate Bangladesh's innings after a rocky start.
Match impact
Rahim's knock steadies the ship for Bangladesh
Despite a shaky start to their innings, with three early wickets falling within the first 15 overs, Rahim's knock steadied the ship for Bangladesh.
He and captain Najmul Hossain Shanto built a solid 200-plus partnership that put the visitors in a strong position.
Both batters completed their respective hundreds in the final session, pushing SL past the 250-run mark.
Record-breaking performance
An average of 68-plus in Lankan conditions
As per ESPNcricinfo, this was Rahim's second three-figure Test score in SL following his 200 in the 2013 Galle Test.
He has now raced past 785 runs in 15 innings in the Island nation at 68-plus.
The tally also includes four fifties as Rahim went past Ashraful's tally of 751 runs.
Tamim Iqbal (556) is the only other Bangladesh batter with 500-plus Test runs in the nation.
Record
Bangladesh's highest run-getter in Tests
With this century, Rahim has raced past 6,150 runs from 97 Tests at an average of 37-plus. He has 27 fifties besides 12 tons.
Tamim (5,134) is the only other Bangladesh batter with over 5,000 Test runs.
Meanwhile, Rahim is only behind Mominul Haque (13) in terms of Test hundreds for the Tigers.
This was his fourth Test hundred against SL as he has raced past 1,440 runs across 18 games against them at 57-plus (50s: 7).
Information
Third pair with this feat
As per ESPNcricinfo, Shanto and Rahim became the third Bangladesh pair to record a double-century partnership on Lankan soil. The duo has joined Ashraful & Rahim (267 in Galle, 2013) and Mominul & Shanto (242 in Galle, 2021).