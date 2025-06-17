What's the story

Mushfiqur Rahim has hammered his fourth Test hundred against Sri Lanka.

The veteran cricketer achieved the feat during the opening Test match of the series at Galle International Stadium.

During his stay, Rahim also became Bangladesh's highest run-scorer in Test matches played in Sri Lanka.

Rahim surpassed Mohammad Ashraful's record by scoring his latest ton, a knock that helped consolidate Bangladesh's innings after a rocky start.