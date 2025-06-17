Najmul Hossain Shanto completes 2,000 Test runs with 6th century
What's the story
Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto scored a solid hundred on Day 1 of the opening Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.
The southpaw played a captain's knock after Bangladesh lost three wickets in the morning session.
He eventually found a potent partner in Mushfiqur Rahim as the duo steadied the ship with a 190-plus stand.
Shanto, during the course, mustered his second Test ton versus SL. With his 111th run, he went past 2,000 Test runs.
Partnership details
Shanto, Mushfiqur aim to post a competitive total
After being put into bat, Bangladesh lost three quick wickets, having been reduced to 45/3.
However, Shanto, who has been in good form lately, played some elegant strokes while Mushfiqur provided the much-needed experience in the middle order.
Their partnership meant the Tigers did not lose a single wicket in the second session. Meanwhile, Shanto brought up his hundred in the final session.
Stats
6th Test ton for Shanto
This was Shanto's sixth Test ton. Playing his 36th Test, the southpaw has raced past 2,000 runs as he averages around 30.
The tally includes six fifties as well as 163 is his best score. He now owns 330-plus runs across seven Tests against SL at 28-plus (100: 2).
This was also his second hundred across five innings on SL soil.
Information
Third pair with this feat
As per ESPNcricinfo, Shanto and Rahim became the third Bangladesh pair to record a double-century partnership on Lankan soil. The duo has joined Mohammad Ashraful & Rahim (267 in Galle, 2013) and Mominul Haque & Shanto (242 in Galle, 2021).