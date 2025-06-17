What's the story

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto scored a solid hundred on Day 1 of the opening Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.

The southpaw played a captain's knock after Bangladesh lost three wickets in the morning session.

He eventually found a potent partner in Mushfiqur Rahim as the duo steadied the ship with a 190-plus stand.

Shanto, during the course, mustered his second Test ton versus SL. With his 111th run, he went past 2,000 Test runs.