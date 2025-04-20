Mominul Haque slams his 22nd Test fifty, attains these feats
What's the story
Bangladesh batter Mominul Haque was the lone half-centurion for his side on Day 1 of the 1st Test against Zimbabwe in Sylhet.
The batter scored 56 runs from 105 balls in the 1st innings as Bangladesh perished for 191 in 61 overs.
In response, Zimbabwe managed 67/0 in 14.1 overs to end Day 1.
Here we decode the key stats of Mominul.
Batting
Mominul resurrects Bangladesh's innings
Mominul walked out to bat at number three when his side was 31/1 following the dismissal of Shadman Islam.
Shortly thereafter, Mahmudul Hasan Joy also perished as Bangladesh were 32/2.
Mominul and Najmul Hossain Shanto put on a solid 66-run stand to resurrect Bangladesh's innings.
After Shanto's dismissal, Mominul added 25 runs alongside Mushfiqur Rahim before perishing 13 runs later (136/5).
Information
Wellington Masakadza sends Mominul back
Wellington Masakadza picked the wicket of Mominul in the 43rd over. Mominul threw his wicket away as he hit the spinner straight to the man at mid-wicket. The bat face had closed on impact. An attacking shot resulted in the batter's wicket.
Runs
22nd fifty and 3,000 runs at home
Mominul's 56-run knock was laced with 8 fours and a six.
In 70 Test matches (130 innings), Mominul has raced to 4,468 runs at an average of 37.23. Besides his 22 fifties, he also owns 13 tons.
Mominul completed 3,000 Test runs at home. In 39 matches (71 innings), he has 3,008 runs at 47 with the help of 11 tons and 12 fifties.
Do you know?
2nd Bangladesh batter with 800-plus runs versus Zimbabwe (Tests)
As per ESPNcricinfo, in 9 matches against Zimbabwe, he owns 813 runs at 58.07 (100s: 3, 50s: 4). He is now the 2nd Bangladesh batter after Mushfiqur to slam 800-plus runs against Zimbabwe in Tests.