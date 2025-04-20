What's the story

Bangladesh batter Mominul Haque was the lone half-centurion for his side on Day 1 of the 1st Test against Zimbabwe in Sylhet.

The batter scored 56 runs from 105 balls in the 1st innings as Bangladesh perished for 191 in 61 overs.

In response, Zimbabwe managed 67/0 in 14.1 overs to end Day 1.

Here we decode the key stats of Mominul.