All-round Pakistan humble Zimbabwe in 3rd ODI: Decoding key stats

What's the story An all-round Pakistan team beat Zimbabwe in the 3rd ODI held at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo on Thursday. Pakistan posted 303/6 in 50 overs, riding on Kamran Ghulam's ton. Opener Abdullah Shafique managed 50. In response, hosts Zimbabwe were bowled out for 210. Craig Ervine smashed a half-century. Pakistan bowled as a unit to get the job done. Pakistan won the series 2-1.

Kamran shines with 103

Kamran's 103 came off 99 deliveries. It included 10 fours and four sixes. He had reached his half-century off 59 balls. He arrived when his side was 58/1 in the 13th over. Kamran was dismissed when Pakistan were 232. He shared a 54-run partnership for the second wicket with Shafique. Kamran also stitched an 89-run stand for the third wicket with Mohammad Rizwan.

Ninth ton in List A cricket for Kamran

Kamran's 103 takes him to 125 runs in three ODI innings. This was his maiden fifty-plus score. He owns 125 runs at 41.66. As per ESPNcricinfo, playing his 100th match in List A cricket, he owns 3,469 runs at 42.30. This was his 9th hundred.

Sixth fifty from Shafique's blade

Shafique's 50 came off 68 balls. He slammed five fours and a six. He now owns 612 runs from 18 ODIs at 38.25. This was his 6th fifty (100s: 1).

Rizwan, Salman and Tahir contribute; Zimbabwe's Raza chips in

Besides Karman's ton and Shafique's fifty, skipper Rizwan smashed 37 runs. Agha Salman (30) and Tayyab Tahir (29*) also made useful contributions. For Zimbabwe, Sikandar Raza took 2/47 and Richard Ngarava claimed 2/55. Raza has raced to a tally of 92 scalps in 145 matches at 41.54. Versus Pakistan, the spinner owns 10 scalps from 14 games.

Ervine battles for Zimbabwe; Pakistan bowlers shine

Ervine managed 51 for Zimbabwe. In 122 matches, he now owns 3,451 runs at 32.86. This was his 21st fifty in ODIs (100s: 4). Versus Pakistan, Ervine has raced to 186 runs from nine matches at 23.25. This was his 2nd fifty. For Pakistan, pacer Haris Rauf managed 2/34 from 7.1 overs. Saim Ayub (2/29), Abrar Ahmed (2/45) and Aamer Jamal (2/19) did well.