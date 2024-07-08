In brief Simplifying... In brief The highest T20I team totals against Zimbabwe include India's 23 in 20 overs, Australia's 22 in Harare in 2018, Afghanistan's 21 in Sharjah in 2016, and New Zealand's 20 in Hamilton in 2012.

India racked up 234/2 in Harare (Source: X/@BCCI)

Decoding the highest T20I team totals against Zimbabwe

By Gaurav Tripathi 08:33 am Jul 08, 2024

What's the story India demolished hosts Zimbabwe by 100 runs in the 2nd T20I in Harare to level the five-match series 1-1. ﻿Electing to bat, India racked up 234/2 (20), riding on brilliant knocks from centurion Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Rinku Singh. This is now the highest total against Zimbabwe in this format. Here we decode the highest team scores versus Zimbabwe in T20Is.

India - 234/2 in Harare, 2024

India lost skipper Shubman Gill early (10/1), but Abhishek and Gaikwad led the restoration. The duo added a century-plus stand, guiding India past 140. Abhishek (100) fell right after completing his ton. Gaikwad and Rinku excelled, with India compiling 234/2 (20 overs). The duo scored 77* and 48* respectively. In response, Zimbabwe perished for 134 as Mukesh Kumar and Avesh Khan claimed three-fers.

Australia - 229/2 in Harare, 2018

The 2018 Harare T20I between Australia and Zimbabwe saw Aaron Finch script history as he scored a breathtaking 172(76), the highest individual T20I score to date. He added 223 runs for the opening wicket alongside D'Arcy Short, who looked rusty during his 46-run stay. Nevertheless, the Aussies finished at 229/2 while batting first. The hosts could only manage 129/9 in response.

Afghanistan - 215/6 in Sharjah, 2016

Afghanistan racked up 215/6 against Zimbabwe while batting first in the 2016 Sharjah T20I. Opener Mohammad Shahzad led the proceedings with the bat as he smoked a stunning hundred (118* off 67 balls). Mohammad Nabi (22) was the only other Afghanistan batter to score over 20. Zimbabwe lost regular wickets in their chase as they got folded for 134.

New Zealand - 202/5 in Hamilton, 2012

Zimbabwe posted 200/2 while batting first in the 2012 Hamilton game against New Zealand. The hosts made a terrific response as they crossed the line with two balls to spare, managing 202/5. While openers Rob Nicol (56) and James Franklin (60) set the tone with a 103-run stand, skipper Brendon McCullum made 38. Kane Williamson (20* off 5) aced the finisher's role.