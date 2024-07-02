In brief Simplifying... In brief India's cricket team has twice achieved an unbeaten streak of 12 T20I matches, a first for any full-member side.

The first streak spanned from November 2021 to February 2022, while the second occurred from December 2023 to June 2024, culminating in a T20 World Cup victory.

The team also had a nine-match winning run in 2020, including two consecutive Super-Over wins against New Zealand.

India defeated South Africa to win the 2024 T20 World Cup (Image source: X/@BCCI)

A look at India's longest winning streaks in T20I cricket

By Parth Dhall 05:20 pm Jul 02, 2024

What's the story India were crowned champions of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup after they beat South Africa in a thrilling final. The Men in Blue successfully defended 176 to claim their second T20 World Cup trophy. This marked the first instance of a team winning this tournament going unbeaten. India are now unbeaten in their last 12 T20Is. Here are their longest T20I winning streaks.

12 wins: November 2021 to February 2022

India were unbeaten in T20Is between November 2021 and February 2022. The streak started in the T20 World Cup when they beat Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi. India also beat Scotland and Namibia thereafter. They also routed New Zealand, West Indies, and Sri Lanka 3-0 in the three-match series at home. India went unbeaten for 12 games, the joint-most successive wins alongside Afghanistan (full-member sides).

12 wins: December 2023 to June 2024

India claimed their 12th back-to-back win after beating South Africa in the 2024 T20 World Cup final. India's most recent winning streak started in December 2023. They last lost a T20I to South Africa in Gqeberha. India bounced back to beat SA in Johannesburg before routing Afghanistan 3-0 at home. The Rohit Sharma-led India then won eight successive matches in the T20 World Cup.

First full-member side with this feat

India have become the first full-member side to maintain an unbeaten winning streak of 12 T20Is twice. Notably, Afghanistan have such a streak of 11 matches.

9 wins: January 2020 to December 2020

India won nine consecutive T20I encounters in 2020 between January and December. They defeated Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and Australia in this period. Notably, India won two back-to-back Super-Over encounters against the Kiwis.