Hardik Pandya has become the third Indian cricketer to play 100 T20Is, marking the milestone in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final between India and South Africa.

With a batting average of 26.55 and a bowling average of 26.18, Pandya has proven to be a versatile player, scoring 1,487 runs and taking 81 wickets in his career so far.

His performance in the T20 World Cup has been impressive, with 352 runs and 21 wickets from 23 games.

Pandya is now the third Indian player to make 100 or more T20I appearances (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Hardik Pandya becomes 3rd Indian cricketer to play 100 T20Is

By Rajdeep Saha 07:38 pm Jun 29, 202407:38 pm

What's the story Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is appearing in his 100th T20I match. Pandya is now the third Indian player to make 100 or more T20I appearances. He joins the likes of Rohit Sharma (159) and Virat Kohli (125). Pandya, who made his debut in 2016, has been one of the most consistent performers in the 20-over format for Team India. Here's more.

Information

T20 World Cup final marks Pandya's 100th match

The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final between India and South Africa marks Pandya's 100th match. The match is taking place at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. Both sides come into this contest going unbeaten in the tournament.

Batting

Pandya's batting stats in T20Is

From 99 matches (76 innings), Pandya has scored 1,487 runs at 26.55 (50s: 4). The dasher owns a strike rate of 140.68. He has smoked 106 fours and 78 sixes. As per ESPNcricinfo, 554 of Pandya's runs have come at home, averaging 23.08. He owns 503 runs away (home of opposition) at 31.43 and another 430 runs at neutral venues, averaging 26.87.

Bowling

Pandya's bowling stats in T20Is

Pandya owns 81 scalps from 99 matches at 26.18. He has three four-wicket hauls under his belt. His economy rate is 8.13. In 40 home matches, the right-arm pacer has claimed 25 wickets at 31.36. 32 of his wickets have come away (home of opposition) at 24.37. Meanwhile, 24 of his wickets have come at neutral venues, averaging 23.20.

Information

His ICC T20 World Cup numbers

Pandya owns 352 runs from 23 T20 World Cup games at 29.33 (50s: 2). With the ball, he has managed to take 21 wickets at 23.80. He is one of the five Indian bowlers to claim 20-plus wickets.