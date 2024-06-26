Batters with most sixes in T20 WC innings versus Australia
Rohit Sharma smashed a record-breaking 92 in India's win against Australia in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup Super 8 encounter at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium. Rohit slammed a 19-ball half-century as India beat Australia to reach the semi-finals. He clobbered 8 sixes, the most in a T20 World Cup match against Australia. Here are batters with most sixes in this regard.
Rohit Sharma: 8 sixes
As mentioned, Rohit hammered 8 sixes in his 41-ball 92 against Australia in Gros Islet. These are the most maximums by a player against the Aussies in a T20 World Cup innings. Rohit came out all guns blazing after Australia invited India to bat in Gros Islet. He helped India score 205/5 in 20 overs. India later won the match by 24 runs.
Chris Gayle and Rohit Sharma: 6 sixes
Chris Gayle is one of only two batters with 6+ sixes against Australia in a T20 World Cup match. Gayle hammered 6 sixes in his 50-ball 88 against Australia in 2009 at The Oval. His 41-ball 75* (6 sixes) against Australia powered WI to the 2012 T20 WC final. Meanwhile, Rohit also smashed 6 sixes in his 75*-run knock against Australia in 2010.
Yuvraj Singh: 5 sixes
Yuvraj Singh is the only other Indian player to have smacked 5+ sixes in a T20 WC match against Australia. He starred for India in their 2007 semi-final victory against the mighty Australians in Durban. Beating a star-studded Australia at that time was no mean feat. India racked up 188/5, riding on Yuvraj's brilliant 30-ball 70 (5 sixes). They later restricted Australia to 173/7.
Jos Buttler: 5 sixes
England's Jos Buttler remains the only other full-member side player with more than four maximums in a T20 World Cup game against Australia. He hammered a 32-ball 71* as England hammered Australia after chasing 126 with 50 balls remaining. Buttler clobbered 5 sixes and as many fours in his match-winning knock. He finished with an uncanny strike-rate of 221.87.