All-round India decimated sorry Ireland (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

ICC T20 World Cup, all-round India decimate sorry Ireland: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 11:03 pm Jun 05, 202411:03 pm

What's the story All-round India decimated sorry Ireland in their ICC T20 World Cup 2024 opener at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. Ireland were bundled out for a paltry score of 96 in 16 overs. Hardik Pandya claimed a three-wicket haul. Jasprit Bumrah was superb. In response, Rohit Sharma attained several milestones as India chased down the score. Here's more.

Information

Lowest powerplay total for Ireland in T20 WC history

Ireland managed 26/2 in the powerplay (overs 1-6). This is now their lowest score in the first six overs in T20 World Cups. Their previous lowest score was 29/3 vs Australia, Colombo in 2012. They also managed 31/4 vs West Indies in 2010.

Arshdeep

Arshdeep does well in the powerplay

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the bowlers for India during the powerplay. In three overs, he conceded 18 runs and claimed two wickets. He also bowled nine wides. Arshdeep finished his spell with 2/35. In 45 T20Is, Arshdeep owns 64 scalps at 20.76. As per ESPNcricinfo, Arshdeep now owns 26 wickets in the powerplay at 22.03.

Bumrah

Bumrah makes this T20I record

Bumrah was introduced in the sixth over and he started with a maiden. In his second over, Bumrah dismissed Harry Tector with a ferocious bouncer. He came to bowl the 15th over and castled Joshua Little. Bumrah managed 2/6 from three overs. Bumrah made history in T20Is. He has now bowled the most maiden overs in T20I cricket among full-member nations (11).

Axar

Axar Patel gets to 50 T20I scalps

Axar Patel was introduced in the 12th over. The left-arm spinner (1/3) dismissed Barry McCarthy off his second ball of the over. An excellent catch off his own bowling saw McCarthy fall for a duck. Axar now owns 50 T20I wickets at 23.78. He is the ninth Indian bowler to manage 50-plus wickets in T20Is.

Numbers

Key numbers for Pandya, Siraj and Bumrah

Pandya showed why he could be India's match-winner. The all-rounder claimed three wickets for 27 runs from his four overs. He bowled one maiden. In 93 T20Is, Pandya owns 76 scalps at 26.01. Mohammed Siraj (1/13) owns 13 scalps from 11 matches at 26.69. Bumrah also raced to 76 T20I scalps at 19.22.

4,000

4,000 T20I runs for Rohit

Rohit was on 52 before getting retired hurt. He was hit on the arm earlier and was in discomfort. Playing his 152nd match, Rohit became the third player in T20Is to complete 4,000 runs. Rohit joined Virat Kohli and Babar Azam in this illustrious list. Rohit now owns 4,026 runs at 32.20. He hit his 30th fifty (100s: 5). Rohit's strike-rate is 139.98.

1,000

1,000 T20 World Cup runs for Rohit

Rohit completed 1,000 runs in ICC T20 World Cup history. He attained the mark with his 37th run in the contest. The veteran Rohit joined Virat Kohli, the highest run-scorer in the tournament's history (1,142). Former Sri Lanka skipper Mahela Jayawardene remains the only other player to have scored over 1,000 runs in this regard (1.016). Rohit has 1,015 runs at 36.25 (SR: 128.48).

Information

Rohit joins Kohli with this record

Rohit slammed his 10th fifty in the global tourney. He is the second batter after Kohli to smash 10-plus fifties. Kohli owns 14 fifties. Chris Gayle is next with 7 fifties.

Sixes

Rohit Sharma becomes first player with 600 international sixes

Rohit hit four fours and three sixes as he completed 600 sixes in international cricket. Rohit is now the first-ever player to smack 600 sixes across formats. Chris Gayle, who played his last international game in 2021, remains the only other player to have slammed over 500 maximums (553). Pakistan's Shahid Afridi (476) is next.

Pant

1,000 T20I runs for Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant made his presence felt with a solid knock of 36* from 26 balls. The southpaw hammered three fours and two sixes (SR: 138.46). Playing his 67th match (57 innings), Pant has raced to 1,023 runs at 23.25. He shared a quality stand alongside Rohit. Notably, Pant is the 11th Indian batter to slam 1,000-plus runs.

Summary

Here's the match summary

Ireland were never in the contest after an awful start. They were behind in the powerplay as India dominated the show in the middle overs. It was a collective bowling show by the Indian bowlers as Ireland perished for 96. With the bat, India lost Virat Kohli (1) early on. Rohit and Pant added solid runs. Their heroics helped India win.

Records

Key records for Team India

As per Cricbuzz, India collected their 8th successive win against Ireland in T20Is. This is India's joint-best tally. India also have eight straight wins over Bangladesh (2009-18). India posted a win with 46 balls to spare. It's the fourth-most for India in T20Is after 81 vs Scotland, Dubai 2021; 64 vs Bangladesh, Hangzhou 2023; 59 vs UAE, Mirpur 2016.

Wins

Rohit becomes India's most successful T20I captain, surpasses MS Dhoni

Rohit, with his 42nd win while leading, has become India's most successful T20I captain. He surpassed MS Dhoni, who earleir held the record with 41 wins as captain. Rohit now owns 42 wins in 55 matches as captain in the format.