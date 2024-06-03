Next Article

T20 World Cup: Decoding the top run-scorers for South Africa

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:25 pm Jun 03, 202401:25 pm

What's the story The 2024 ICC T20 World Cup scheduled in the West Indies and USA went underway on June 1. South Africa will begin their campaign with the game against 2014 champions Sri Lanka in New York on June 3. The Proteas side would want to finally end their drought for an ICC trophy. Meanwhile, here we look at SA's leading run-getters in T20 WC history.

#4

Quinton de Kock - 410 runs

Quinton de Kock is among the finest wicketkeeper-batters in T20 history. The southpaw has compiled 410 runs across 18 matches in T20 WCs. The average of 24.11 is pretty low as per his standards. His strike rate reads 130.99 as the tally includes a couple of half-centuries. De Kock enjoyed his best T20 WC campaign in 2016 in terms of runs (153 at 38.25).

#3

Jacques Kallis - 433 runs

Arguably the finest all-rounder in the history of the game, Jacques Kallis is next on this list. The Proteas legend compiled 433 runs across 15 matches in the competition at an average of 36.08. His strike rate reads 117.66 (50s: 3). His tally of 238 runs at 59.50 in the 2009 competition is the most for a SA batter in a T20 WC edition.

#2

JP Duminy - 568 runs

Former middle-order batter JP Duminy was a consistent performer for South Africa at the mega event. He compiled 568 runs across 25 matches at a decent strike rate of 129.68. He hammered two half-centuries in T20 WCs. Duminy's average of 40.57 is the fourth-highest among batters with at least 500 runs in T20 WCs.

#1

AB de Villiers - 717 runs

This elite list is topped by none other than AB de Villiers. The former SA captain has tormented the best of bowlers across formats. In T20 WCs, he tallied 717 runs in 30 matches at an average of 29.87. He struck at 143.40 as the tally included five half-centuries. No other SA batter owns as many or more half-centuries in the competition.