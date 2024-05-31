Next Article

Virat Kohli occupies the top three spots on this list (Source: X/@ICC)

Indian batters with most runs in a T20 WC edition

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:00 pm May 31, 202403:00 pm

What's the story The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will be co-hosted by the West Indies and the USA. The mega competition will get underway on June 1 with 20 teams being in contention to lift the silverware. Champions of the inaugural edition, India are among the teams to watch out for. Here we decode the Indian batters with the most runs in a T20 WC edition.

#4

Suryakumar Yadav - 239 runs in 2022

The dashing Suryakumar Yadav was at his destructive best in the 2022 event, which took place in Australia. The 33-year-old scored 239 runs across six games at 59.75. The tally includes three fifties as his strike rate of 189.68 was the highest among batters with at least 10 runs at the event. Overall, he finished the competition as the third-highest run-getter.

#3

Virat Kohli - 273 in 2016

Virat Kohli occupies the top three spots on this list. The 2016 event in India saw him accumulate 273 runs across five matches. His average was a stunning 136.50 as he was dismissed just twice (SR: 146.77). Kohli scored three fifties at the event, including two 80-plus scores in must-win games. Only Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal (295) managed more runs that year.

#2

Virat Kohli - 296 runs in 2022

Kohli finished the 2022 tournament in Australia as the highest run-scorer, having scored 296 runs. While his average was just under 100 (98.66), he struck at 136.41 in the competition. Kohli's tally of four fifties was also the highest in the event. The batting talisman hence was instrumental to India's run to the semi-final.

#1

Virat Kohli - 319 runs in 2014

Kohli also holds the record for scoring the most runs in a T20 World Cup edition. He smashed 319 runs from six games at an astronomical average of 106.33 in 2014 (SR: 129.14). The batting superstar smashed four fifties, including 70-plus scores in both semi-final and final. Notably, India finished as the runners-up after losing the final to Sri Lanka.