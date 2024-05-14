Next Article

MS Dhoni helped India win the 2007 T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup: Here are captains with most match-wins

What's the story The 2024 Men's ICC T20 World Cup will be underway on June 1 in the Caribbean and USA. Over the years, several players have led their sides from the front in the mega ICC tournament. Mahendra Singh Dhoni has amassed most match-wins while leading a side in the tournament. Here are the captains with most victories in the T20 World Cup.

MS Dhoni: 21 wins

A long-haired young boy from Ranchi, Dhoni led India to their maiden T20 World Cup title in 2007. The ground-breaking achievement started a wave of T20 cricket across the globe. Dhoni went on to lead India in five other T20 World Cup campaigns thereafter. Under him, India won 21 and lost 11 matches. This includes the historic Bowl-Out win against Pakistan in 2007.

Kane Williamson: 12 wins

Like Dhoni, New Zealand's Kane Williamson is known for his astute captaincy across formats. Between 2016 and 2022, the latter led the Kiwis to 12 wins in 17 T20 World Cup matches. They lost five games under his leadership. Notably, Williamson remains the only batter other than Dhoni with over 500 runs as captain in the T20 World Cup.

Daren Sammy: 11 wins

Daren Sammy scaled new heights while leading the West Indies in T20I cricket. He was at the helm when they went on to win the T20 World Cup in 2012 and 2016. This made WI the first-ever side to win multiple T20 World Cup honors. Overall, WI won 11 and lost five games in the tournament under Sammy's leadership.

Graeme Smith: 11 wins

South African legend Graeme Smith is the only other player to have won more than 10 T20 World Cup matches as captain. In 2007, Smith became the first player to lead South Africa in the T20 World Cup. He featured in the tournament's first-ever game, against the West Indies. Overall, Smith won 11 out of 16 T20 World Cup matches for SA.