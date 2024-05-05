Next Article

Devon Conway smashed an unbeaten 92 against Australia

Highest individual scores against Australia in T20 World Cup

By Parth Dhall 04:50 pm May 05, 202404:50 pm

What's the story The 2024 ICC T20 World Cup scheduled in the West Indies and USA will be upon us on June 1. Australia, who won the tournament in 2021, would want to stamp their authority. However, over the years, several batters have played some memorable and match-winning knocks against the Aussies. Here are the highest individual scores against Australia in T20 World Cups.

#1

Umar Akmal: 94 runs, 2014

Pakistan's Umar Akmal holds the record for slamming the highest individual score against Australia in the T20 World Cup. The former Pakistan batter smashed a match-winning 54-ball 94 in the 2014 group-stage match in Mirpur. The knock included 9 fours and 4 sixes. Courtesy of his hand, Pakistan racked up 191/5 before restricting the Aussies to 175.

#2

Devon Conway: 92* runs, 2022

New Zealand's Devon Conway remains the only other batter with over 90 runs in a T20 World Cup match against Australia. The Kiwi opener smashed an unbeaten 92(58) in the 2022 encounter, a knock laced with 7 fours and 2 sixes. New Zealand smashed 200/3 at the Sydney Cricket Ground, riding on Conway's knock. Australia were later bundled out for 111.

#3

Chris Gayle: 88 runs, 2009

Chris Gayle's blistering knock against Australia in the 2009 T20 World Cup at The Oval remains momentous. Leading the West Indies, Gayle took Brett Lee, one of the greatest bowlers, to the cleaners in that match. Gayle smashed a 50-ball 88 (6 fours and 6 sixes) before falling to Lee. The Windies successfully chased down 170 in 15.5 overs.

#4

Kane Williamson: 85 runs, 2021

Kane Williamson is the only other New Zealand batter to have smacked over 80 runs against Australia in a T20 World Cup match. He smashed a 85 off 48 balls (10 fours and 3 sixes) in the 2021 final against Australia. However, his knock went in vain as Australia comfortably chased down 173. David Warner's 53-run knock eventually overpowered Williamson's eventually.