Warner has already retired from Tests and ODIs (Source: X/@ICC)

David Warner confirms international retirement following 2024 T20 World Cup

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:42 am Feb 10, 202410:42 am

What's the story One of Australia's finest batters, David Warner will retire from international cricket following the conclusion of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. The veteran opener confirmed the same following his side's 11-run win over West Indies in the opening T20I in Hobart. Notably, Warner has already bowed out in Tests and ODIs and is only available for T20Is. Here are further details.

Next Article

Statement

Here is what Warner said

"I want to play the T20 World Cup and finish there and it's a good journey we've got going for the next 6 months," Warner said after the game. Notably, Warner had earlier stated that he might come out of ODI retirement for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy if the team requires.

Retirement

Test and ODI retirement

The 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, which was won by Australia, turned out to be Warner's final ODI assignment. He called time on his Test career following the home series against Pakistan last month. Meanwhile, Warner scored a sensational 36-ball 70 in the Hobart T20I and walked away with the Player-of-the-Match award in his 100th T20I appearance.

ODIs

Sixth-highest run-getter in ODIs for Australia

Warner ended a prolific ODI career as Australia's sixth-highest run-getter in the format. He finished with 6,932 runs from 161 matches at a brilliant average of 45.30. Furthermore, his strike rate reads 97.26. His tally of 22 tons in the format is only second to Ricky Ponting (30) among Aussie players. The southpaw also owns 33 fifties with 179 being his best score.

Tests

Here are his Test numbers

Warner made his Test debut against New Zealand in December 2011 in Brisbane. The 37-year-old finished with 8,786 runs in this format from 112 matches at an average of 44.59. The veteran hammered 26 centuries and 37 fifties in this format. The tally includes three double tons and a triple ton. He scored 5,438 Test runs at home at 57.85 (100s: 20).

T20Is

3,000 T20 runs loading for Warner

Warner has raced to 2,964 runs in T20 Internationals at 33.30. His tally includes 25 half-centuries and a ton. Aaron Finch is the only Australian with more runs than Warner in T20Is (3,120). Furthermore, Warner became only the third Australian to feature in 100 T20Is. Warner has slammed 1,047 T20I runs at home at 40.26. His strike rate in this regard is 150.43.

DYK

Did you know?

Warner became the first batter to score 50 or more in his 100th appearance across all three formats. While he scored 124 in his 100th ODI, against India in 2017, the southpaw celebrated his 100th Test with a stunning double-hundred (200) against South Africa last year. NZ's Ross Taylor and India's Virat Kohli are the only other players with 100-plus appearances across formats.