What's the story The 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) will mark the start of a new era for Mumbai Indians (MI) with all-rounder Hardik Pandya being at the helm of affairs. The franchise, who last won the title in 2020, has been far from its best in the last three seasons. Here we decode the key stats of MI's pace attack.

Composition of MI's spin attack

Veteran fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who missed the last season, will lead MI's pace attack. Akash Madhwal and Arjun Tendulkar are the uncapped pacers in the squad. Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, and Nuwan Thushara are the overseas fast bowlers. Skipper Hardilk will also aim to make a mark. Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, MI's home ground, is known to favor pacers more than spinners.

Jasprit Bumrah has been sensational in IPL

All of Bumrah's 145 IPL wickets have come for MI at 23.30. His economy reads 7.39. As many as 80 of his scalps have come in the last five overs at 20.17. He owns 28 and 37 wickets in the powerplay and middle overs (7-15), respectively. Overall, the seasoned pacer has taken 260 T20 wickets at 21.36.

Hardik's contribution would be vital

While Hardik overall owns 53 IPL scalps at 33.26, 42 of his scalps have come for MI at 31.26. The right-arm pacer has taken 27 and 21 wickets in the powerplay and death overs (16-20), respectively. He owns just five scalps in the middle overs. Overall, he owns 152 T20 wickets at 28.34.

How Madhwal and Tendulkar fared last season?

Both Madhwal and Tendulkar made their respective IPL debuts last season but experienced contrasting campaigns. While the former returned with 14 scalps at 15.64, Tendulkar could only manage three scalps at 30.66. Madhwal, who also picked up a fifer, took six and five wickets in the death and middle overs, respectively. Overall, Madhwal and Tendulkar boast 41 and 26 T20 wickets, respectively.

Profile of the overseas pacers

Shepherd, who owns just three IPL scalps, has taken 117 T20 wickets at 23.24. The other overseas pacers in the squad are uncapped in IPL. Coetzee, a South African, boasts 60 T20 wickets at 19.05. Madushanka has returned with 31 wickets in the format at 29.83. His Sri Lankan teammate Thushara, whose action resembles to that of Lasith Malinga, owns 115 scalps at 18.22.