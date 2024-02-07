Alyssa Healy attained the feat in 2nd WODI against South Africa

Alyssa Healy becomes first Australian with 100 WODI wicket-keeping dismissals

What's the story South Africa beat Australia in the 2nd WODI in Sydney to level the three-match series. The visitors successfully defended 229/6 in a rain-curtailed encounter (45 overs a side). Australia Women were bowled out for 149 in 29.3 overs. However, Australian skipper Alyssa Healy, who scored just four runs, entered the record books. She became the first Australian with 100 WODI wicket-keeping dismissals.

Healy completes a century of dismissals

As mentioned, Healy became the first-ever Australian to have recorded a century of WODI wicket-keeping dismissals. She went past former player Julia Price, who registered 99 dismissals in this regard. No other Aussie wicket-keeper owns more than 75 dismissals in the format. In 106 WODIs, Healy has registered 68 catches and 32 stumpings.

One of six women with this feat

Only six players, including Healy, have 100 or more wicket-keeping dismissals in WODIs. Trisha Chetty (182), Sarah Taylor (136), Rebecca Rolls (133), Jane Smit (114), and Merissa Aguilleira (102) are the other five players in this regard.