IPL 2024 auction: A look at the value picks

By Parth Dhall 05:48 pm Dec 20, 202305:48 pm

The 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai turned out to be eventful, with quite a few expensive signings scripting history. Australia's Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins touched the Rs. 20-crore mark, with the former becoming the most expensive signing ever. Besides, there were quite a few value picks that bolstered the rosters. Here are a few of them.

SRH acquired Wanindu Hasaranga for Rs. 1.50 crore

Sri Lankan wrist-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga was sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs. 1.50 crore. He was released by Royal Challengers Bangalore earlier this year. Hasaranga was RCB's highest wicket-taker in IPL 2022 as he finished with 26 wickets at 16.54. Among bowlers who picked up at least 20 wickets in that season, he had the best economy (7.54).

DC bought Harry Brook for Rs. 4 crore

Delhi Capitals picked up England batter Harry Brook for Rs. 4 crore. The English batter represented SRH in IPL 2023. In 11 matches, he scored 190 runs at 21.11. He slammed a century as well. Notably, SRH shelled out Rs. 13.25 crore for Brook last season. However, he couldn't match up to the expectations. Brook has over 3,000 runs in T20 cricket.

Gerald Coetzee sold to MI for Rs. 5 crore

South African pacer Gerald Coetzee, who was on the radar of many franchises, was sold to the Mumbai Indians for Rs. 5 crore. The right-arm seamer was a revelation for the Proteas in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. He snapped up 20 wickets from just eight games at 19.80. Coetzee has the required pace and variations to succeed in the IPL.

CSK bought Rachin Ravindra for Rs. 1.80 crore

New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra was picked by Chennai Super Kings for Rs. 1.80 crore. Ravindra, who smashed a ton on his World Cup debut, has been the talk of the town. The left-hander has the most runs by a batter in their maiden WC edition (578). Ravindra also broke Sachin Tendulkar's record for scoring the most runs in a WC before turning 25.

Shardul Thakur returns to CSK

Pacer-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur returned to CSK as the Yellow Army bought him for Rs. 4 crore. The right-arm seamer has already represented several IPL franchises, including CSK, Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Delhi Capitals. The Knight Riders released Thakur following the all-rounder's lackluster show in IPL 2023. He owns 55 wickets from 48 matches at 27.52 for CSK.

PBKS bought Chris Woakes for Rs. 4.20 crore

England all-rounder Chris Woakes will play for PBKS as the franchise bought his services for Rs. 4.20 crore. KKR opened the bid, but PBKS stayed strong and got the player for a valuable sum. Woakes last featured in the IPL 2021 season for DC. He brings immense value as a bowling all-rounder. Overall, Woakes has claimed 30 scalps at 21.93 in the cash-rich league.