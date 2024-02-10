Afghanistan posted their highest team score on Friday (Source: X/@ACBofficials).

Afghanistan: Decoding their highest scores in ODI cricket

What's the story Albeit in a losing cause, Afghanistan on Friday (February 9) posted their highest team score in ODI cricket. Chasing 382 against Sri Lanka in the opening ODI, the visitors managed 339/6 with Mohammad Nabi and Azmatullah Omarzai smoking stunning centuries. Notably, Afghanistan made a poor start to their chase, having suffered a top-order collapse. Here we decode Afghanistan's highest team totals in ODIs.

AFG vs SL

A heart-breaking defeat for Afghanistan

Sri Lanka put on a massive score of 381/3 in Pallekele, riding on Pathum Nissanka's double-century. In response, Afghanistan were struggling at 55/5. Nabi and Omarzai then added 242 runs for the sixth wicket. While Nabi played a magnificent 136-run knock, Omarzai scored a 115-ball 149* and returned unbeaten. Their valiant efforts, however, eventually went in vain as SL triumphed by 42 runs.

AFG vs IRE

When skipper Asghar Afghan powered Afghanistan

Afghanistan's previous highest ODI total of 338/10 came in the 2017 Greater Noida ODI against Ireland. Mohammad Shahzad scored a fiery 43-ball 63 at the top. While Rahmat Shah also scored a vital 68, Asghar Afghan led from the front and breached the three-figure mark. He scored 101. Shafiqullah Shafiq played a brilliant cameo (35 off 17 balls). Afghanistan eventually won by 34 runs.

AFG vs ZIM

Afghanistan's comprehensive win over Zimbabwe

The Afghan team was all over Zimbabwe in the 2018 Sharjah ODI. Openers Ihsanullah Janat (54) and Shahzad(36) added 90 runs for the opening wicket. Rahmat was the standout performer that day as he hammered 114. Najibullah Zadran played a fine cameo toward the end, an unbeaten 51-ball 81, as Afghanistan won by 154 runs. Rashid Khan claimed four wickets.

AFG vs BAN

Gurbaz and Ibrahim's tons helped Afghanistan dominate

Afghanistan posted a mammoth 331/9 against Bangladesh in the Chattogram ODI last year. Openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz (145) and Ibrahim Zadran (100) scored stunning centuries and hammered a record partnership of 256 runs. Though Afghanistan then suffered a collapse, they still managed to post a strong total. In reply, Bangladesh kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were eventually bundled out for 189.

AFG vs SL

When Ibrahim's efforts went in vain

Ibrahim starred in yet another run fest in the 2022 Pallekele ODI against Sri Lanka. He was brilliant at the top and scored 162 off 138 deliveries. Najibullah also contributed with 77 runs as the visitors posted 313/8 while batting first. However, SL eventually won the thrilling duel by four wickets thanks to Charith Asalanka (83* off 72 balls).