Nabi and Omarzai registered the second-highest partnership for Afghanistan in ODI cricket

Mohammad Nabi and Azmatullah Omarzai script these ODI partnership records

By Rajdeep Saha 02:04 am Feb 10, 202402:04 am

What's the story Afghanistan duo Mohammad Nabi and Azmatullah Omarzai played their skins out in an enthralling first ODI versus Sri Lanka in Pallekele. Sri Lanka put on a massive score of 381/3 in 50 overs, riding on Pathum Nissanka's double-century. In response, Afghanistan were struggling at 55/5. Nabi and Omarzai then added 242 runs for the sixth wicket. Afghanistan lost but fought valiantly till the end.

Next Article

Record

Second-highest partnership for the Afghans in ODI cricket

As per ESPNcricinfo, Nabi and Omarzai registered the second-highest partnership for Afghanistan in ODI cricket. Nabi and Omarzai's stand was only behind Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran's 256-run opening stand against Bangladesh in 2023. Gurbaz and Ibrahim's 227-run partnership against Pakistan in Hambantota in 2023 is in third position.

6th-wicket

Nabi and Omarzai script this massive ODI record

Nabi and Omarzai's 242-run partnership gave Afghanistan hope. Nabi and Omarzai have registered the second-highest sixth-wicket partnership in ODIs. The two all-rounders were only behind the New Zealand duo of Grant Elliott and Luke Ronchi's 267-run stand against Sri Lanka in 2015. Mahela Jayawardene and MS Dhoni stitched a 218-run stand representing Asia XI against the World XI (2007).

Information

Highest 6th-wicket stand for Afghanistan

Nabi and Omarzai's stand is the highest for Afghanistan for the sixth wicket, breaking the previous best record of Samiullah Shinwari and Asghar Afghan, who achieved the feat against Bangladesh in March 2014.

Do you know?

Fifth-highest stand versus the Lankans in ODI cricket

Nabi and Omarzai's stand is now the fifth-best stand for any wicket against Sri Lanka in ODI cricket. Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly's 318-run stand remains atop the list.

Hundreds

Brilliant centuries from Nabi and Omarzai

Nabi scored a magnificent 136-run knock. He registered 15 fours and three sixes in a 130-ball knock. Playing his 157th ODI clash, Nabi has amassed 3,344 runs at 27.18. In addition to two centuries, he has also smashed 16 fifties. Omarzai's 115-ball 149* was studded with 13 boundaries and six maximums. Omarzai completed 500 (639) runs from 23 matches at an average of 58.09.