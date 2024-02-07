Kane Williamson slammed a ton in both innings

New Zealand top WTC 2023-25 standings with win over SA

By Parth Dhall 04:13 pm Feb 07, 202404:13 pm

What's the story New Zealand climbed to the top of the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) standings after beating South Africa in the 1st Test in Mount Maunganui. The Kiwis surpassed both India and Australia with a 281-run win over the Proteas. NZ successfully defended 529, bowling SA out for 247. Rachin Ravindra's double-century and twin tons from Kane Williamson were the highlights.

Summary

A look the match summary

New Zealand racked up 511 after the Proteas invited them to bat. Ravindra (240) and Williamson (118) reached three figures, while SA skipper Neil Brand took six wickets. A comprehensive bowling performance helped NZ bowl out SA for 162. Williamson slammed another ton as the Kiwis declared for 179/4 in the second innings. The visitors perished for 247 while chasing a mammoth 530.

NZ

NZ overtake Australia to reach summit

As mentioned, New Zealand went past Australia (second) to reach the WTC 2023-25 standings summit. The Kiwis now have 24 points and points percentage of 66.66. They have won two out of three matches and lost one in the current cycle. Before this, NZ drew the two-match Test series 1-1 in Bangladesh after losing the series opener.

Australia

Australia occupy the second spot

Before the NZ-SA game, Australia were the table toppers. They now occupy the second spot despite losing the 2nd Test (Day/Night) to West Indies. They earlier demolished Pakistan 3-0 in their previous Test assignment. Having featured in 10 Test matches, Australia have won six and lost three while registering a solitary draw. They raced to 66 points and a PCT of 55%.

India

India back to top-three

India slipped to the fifth spot after losing to England in the 1st Test in Hyderabad. They are back to the top-three with a 106-run win in Vizag. India now have a points percentage of 52.77 (38 points), having won three and lost three games. India's previous Test assignment saw them earn a 1-1 draw against South Africa in the Rainbow Nation.

Others

What about other teams?

Bangladesh (third), Pakistan (fourth), West Indies (fifth), South Africa (sixth), England (seventh), and Sri Lanka (eighth) are the next on this list. The Proteas have suffered two defeats and tasted victory once so far.

System

A look at WTC points system

As has been the case, the ICC WTC standings are determined by the percentage of points earned. There are 12 points available for each win in the WTC. Four points are awarded to each team for a draw, with the teams earning six for a tie. A loss leads to no point deduction, while teams can lose points for slow over-rates.