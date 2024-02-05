Jasprit Bumrah took nine wickets in the match (Image source: X/@BCCI)

India reclaim second spot in World Test Championship 2023-25 standings

By Parth Dhall 04:05 pm Feb 05, 202404:05 pm

What's the story India leveled the five-match series after beating England in the 2nd Test in Visakhapatnam. The hosts successfully defended 398, bowling out England for 292. Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal were the two centurions for India, while Jasprit Bumrah took a historic six-fer. Notably, India have reclaimed their second spot in the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship standings. They had earlier plunged to fifth.

India beat England in Vizag

India compiled 396, riding on Jaiswal's historic double-century. James Anderson, Shoaib Bashir, and Rehan Ahmed took three wickets each. England perished for 253, with Bumrah demolishing them. Gill's heroics then powered India (255), who set up a 399-run target. Tom Hartley took four wickets. Zak Crawley fueled England's run-chase, while a 50+ partnership between Ben Foakes and Hartley inspired hope. However, England fell short.

India back to second

India slipped to the fifth spot after losing to England in the 1st Test in Hyderabad. The hosts are back to second with a 106-run win in Vizag. India now have a points percentage of 52.77 (38 points), having won three and lost three games. India's previous Test assignment saw them earn a 1-1 draw against South Africa in the Rainbow Nation.

Australia continue to lead the standings

Australia continue to lead the WTC 2023-25 points table despite losing the 2nd and final Test (Day/Night) to West Indies. They earlier demolished Pakistan 3-0 in their previous Test assignment. Having featured in 10 Test matches, Australia have won six and lost three while registering a solitary draw. They have raced to 66 points and a PCT of 55%.

WI had advanced to seventh place

WI, who were at eighth before the start of the Gaba Test, advanced to seventh post the win. They now have two defeats, a win, and a draw in this cycle (4 points). Their PTC has gone up to 33.33%. WI's win meant Sri Lanka, who are at the ninth place, are now the only team without a win in this cycle (2 defeats).

What about England?

England are above Sri Lanka at number eight. They suffered their third defeat in the ogoing WTC cycle. The Englishmen have as many wins and a solitary draw in this regard. England have 21 points and a points pecentage of 25.00. They were docked a 19-point penalty for slow over-rate throughout the Ashes 2023.

A look at WTC points system

As has been the case, the ICC WTC standings are determined by the percentage of points earned. There are 12 points available for each win in the WTC. Four points are awarded to each team for a draw, with the teams earning six for a tie. A loss leads to no point deduction, while teams can lose points for slow over-rates.