Rahmat Shah smokes consecutive fifties versus Sri Lanka: Stats

What's the story Rahmat Shah continued his exceptional form on Day 4 against Sri Lanka in the only Test at the SSC ground. The 30-year-old was unbeaten on 46 at stumps on Day 3 and could add only eight runs to his tally. This was Rahmat's fifth Test fifty as he slammed one in both innings of the match. Afghanistan were 214/2 when Rahmat was dismissed.

Another eventful knock from Rahmat

After hammering 91 in the first innings, Rahmat made full use of the favorable batting conditions in the second innings. He complimented Ibrahim Zadran on Day 3 and remained unbeaten, heading into Day 4. They added 108 runs together but both perished in the morning session of Day 4. Rahmat's 119-ball 54 was laced with five boundaries as he fell to Kasun Rajitha.

Second-highest second-wicket partnership for Afghanistan in Test cricket

Rahmat and Ibrahim added 108 runs together for the second wicket. they registered the second-highest partnership for the second wicket for Afghanistan in this format. Their stand was only behind Rahmat and Ihsanullah's 139-run partnership which came against Ireland in Dehradun in 2019. Notably, it is the highest second-wicket partnership for the Afghans in Test cricket and second-highest overall in this format.

Most fifty-plus scores for Afghanistan (Tests)

Rahmat now owns six 50-plus scores in the longest format of the game as he has slammed five fifties and a solitary hundred. Ibrahim and Asghar Afghan are in joint-second position with four 50-plus scores in Test cricket with three fifties and a ton.

Highest run-scorer for Afghanistan in Test cricket

With his 91-run knock in the first innings, Rahmat became the highest run-getter for Afghanistan in Test cricket. He has now raced to 569 runs from eight Tests at 35.56. Rahmat has hammered a ton and five fifties. Notably, he is Afghanistan's first and only batter with 500-plus runs in Test cricket. Across all formats, Rahmat has amassed 4,161 runs from 115 international matches.