Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi hammers second ODI century: Key stats

Feb 09, 2024

What's the story Mohammad Nabi played a mature knock against Sri Lanka in the first ODI at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. Nabi came up with his second ODI century after Afghanistan were reduced to 55/5 during their chase. The veteran batter mixed caution and aggression and brought Afghanistan were 228/5 when Nabi reached his milestone. Notably, Afghanistan are chasing 382 runs against the Lankans.

Career

A look at his ODI numbers

Playing his 157th ODI clash, Nabi has amassed 3,200-plus runs at an average above 26. Besides two centuries, he has also smashed 16 fifties in this format. Notably, he is the second-highest run-getter for Afghanistan in ODI cricket. With the ball, Nabi has returned with 163 wickets from 157 ODI matches at an average of 32.34. He also owns four four-wicket hauls.