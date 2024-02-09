Kerala's Sachin Baby was the star performer for his side against Bengal (Photo credit: X/@sachinbabyy)

Sachin Baby slams 110*, surpasses 5,000 FC runs: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 08:26 pm Feb 09, 2024

What's the story Kerala's Sachin Baby was the star performer for his side against Bengal on Day 1 of their 2024 Ranji Trophy clash on Friday. Baby came to the crease with his side reeling at 40/2. He added 42 runs alongside Jalaj Saxena before another 30 with Sanju Samson. Kerala were under the cosh at 112/4 before Baby and Akshay Chandran helped them get to 265/4.

Knock

Baby makes Bengal pay with a solid 110*

Baby is unbeaten on 110 from 220 deliveries, slamming 10 fours and a six. He made sure to keep Kerala in the contest and with a fighting effort alongside Chandran, the duo thwarted Bengal. Baby has been in dream form with the bat in the ongoing Ranji campaign. And he was the massive difference as the Bengal bowlers faded from a strong position.

Ranji

Baby has been flying in 2024 Ranji season

Baby started the 2024 Ranji season with knocks of 38 and 1* versus UP. He then hammered a superb 131-run knock versus Assam in the next clash. Scores of 65 and 12 followed for Baby against Mumbai. Baby then hit 1 and 109* against Bihar. He hit consecutive fifties versus Chhattisgarh (91 and 94). Now, another ton has been hammered against Bengal.

Runs

Second-highest run-scorer in the ongoing Ranji campaign

With his knock of 110*, Baby is now the second-highest run-scorer this season. As per ESPNcricinfo, he owns 652 runs at 95.14. The 35-year-old baby is only behind Narayan Jagadeesan (679). Notably, Baby smashed his fourth successive fifty-plus score and has slammed six fifty-plus scores in the ongoing season for Kerala. He is one of five players with three centuries this season.

Information

5,000 runs in FC cricket

Baby came into this contest with 4,943 runs under his belt. He reached the 5,000-run mark with his 57th run. He now has 5,053 runs at an average of over 39. Meanwhile, Baby registered his 13th FC ton. He also surpassed 500 fours.