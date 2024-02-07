New Zealand beat South Africa by 281 runs (Image source: X/@ICC)

New Zealand thrash South Africa in 1st Test: Key stats

By Parth Dhall 02:36 pm Feb 07, 202402:36 pm

What's the story New Zealand claimed a 281-run win over South Africa in the 1st Test at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. The Kiwis successfully defended 529, bowling SA out for 247. Kyle Jamieson (four) and Mitchell Santner shared seven wickets. An 87-run knock from SA's David Bedingham went in vain. Rachin Ravindra's historic double-century and twin tons from Kane Williamson were the highlights. Here are the stats.

Summary

A look at the match summary

New Zealand racked up 511 after the Proteas invited them to bat. Ravindra (240) and Williamson (118) reached three figures, while SA skipper Neil Brand took six wickets. A comprehensive bowling performance helped NZ bowl out SA for 162. Williamson slammed another ton as the Kiwis declared for 179/4 in the second innings. The visitors perished for 247 while chasing a mammoth 530.

Williamson

Fifth NZ batter with centuries in either innings

Williamson slammed a composed 118(289) in the first innings, followed by a 109-run (132) knock in the second outing. He became the fifth NZ batter to slam two tons in a Test. With his 31st ton, he has surpassed Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Matthew Hayden, and Joe Root (30 each). Among active cricketers, only Smith is ahead of him with 32 Test centuries.

Information

Williamson slams his 31st Test ton

Williamson slammed his 31st Test hundred in only 170 innings. He became the joint second-fastest batter to complete the milestone in Test cricket. He matched the record of Steven Smith, who also achieved it in 170 innings. Only Sachin Tendulkar (164) is ahead of them.

Rachin

A record-breaking double-ton

Ravindra slammed his maiden Test double-century. He hammered a 336-ball 240, now the third-highest Test score by a batter operating at four or lower on New Zealand soil. He is only behind Brendon McCullum (302 vs India, 2014) and Martin Crowe (299 vs Sri Lanka, 1991) in this regard. Meanwhile, the southpaw also recorded the highest maiden Test hundred by a NZ player.

Records

Ravindra attains these feats

Ravindra became only the second Kiwi batter to score a Test double-hundred against South Africa. He has joined Fleming, who scored 262 in the 2006 Cape Town Test. Besides Ravindra, Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene (374 and 237), India's Virat Kohli (254*), and West Indies's Brain Lara (202) are the only other number-four batters with Test double-tons against SA in this century.

Partnership

Second-highest partnership for NZ vs SA

Ravindra and Williamson shared a 232-run stand, now the second-highest partnership for a NZ pair against SA in Tests (for any wicket). They are only behind Stephen Fleming and James Franklin, who added 256 runs in the 2006 Cape Town Test. Chris Cairns and Jacob Oram (225 in Auckland, 2004) are the only other NZ pair with a 200-plus stand against SA.

Brand

Best figures on Test debut as captain

Brand's 6/119 are now the best figures by a Test debutant while leading the team. He went past Bangladesh's Naimur Rahman, who claimed 6/132 vs India in 2000. England's Charles Smith (5/19 vs South Africa, 1889) is the only other captain to take a fifer in his maiden Test. Brand also became the first left-arm spinner to claim a fifer in NZ on debut.

Information

Fourth SA captain with this milestone

Brand has become just the fourth SA bowler to claim a Test five-wicket haul while leading the team. He has joined Shaun Pollock (four times), Trevor Goddard, and Eiulf Nupen (twice). Brand is the only spinner among the aforementioned names.

Santner

Santner completes 50 Test wickets

New Zealand spinner Santner took three wickets each in both the innings (3/34 and 3/59). As a result, he completed 50 wickets in Test cricket, the 42nd Kiwi bowler with this feat. According to statistician Richard Isaacs, Santner is one of 36 players to reach the milestone of 50 Test wickets without taking a five-wicket haul in this format.

Start

A wicket off the first ball!

South Africa pacer Tshepo Moreki made a stunning start to his international career as he claimed a wicket off his first delivery. The debutant dismissed New Zealand opener Devon Conway (1) cheaply on Day 1. Moreki became just the fourth Proteas bowler to strike off his first ball in Tests, after Bert Vogler (1906), Dane Piedt (2014), and Hardus Viljoen (2016).