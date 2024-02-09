Pujara showed intent and courage despite Saurashtra being under the cosh (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Cheteshwar Pujara slams his 62nd hundred in First-Class cricket: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 07:59 pm Feb 09, 202407:59 pm

What's the story Cheteshwar Pujara showed character in an excellent knock versus Rajasthan on Day 1 of their encounter in the 2024 Ranji Trophy. Pujara came to the crease when Saurashtra were 33/2. He shared a 41-run stand with Harvik Desai before adding 168 runs alongside Sheldon Jackson. Pujara faced 230 deliveries as Saurashtra are 242/4 at stumps. Here are the details.

Next Article

Knock

A knock of substance against spirited Rajasthan

Pujara showed intent and courage despite Saurashtra being under the cosh. A century-plus stand alongside Jackson then put Saurasthra on safer shores. Saurashtra scored under three runs an over as Rajasthan kept things tight. Pujara ran well between wickets as he slammed nine fours. However, on the last over of the day, Pujara was dismissed by Kukna Ajay Singh, being trapped LBW.

Runs

62nd ton from Pujara's blade

With his knock of 110, Pujara has now raced to 20,217 in First-Class cricket. He owns 62 centuries and 79 fifties. Notably, 7,195 of his runs have come for the Indian cricket team in Test cricket. He owns 19 tons for India, having last featured for the nation in June 2023 against Australia.

Ranji

Pujara has been consistent in the ongoing Ranji season

Pujara started the ongoing Ranji season with a bang. He hammered 243* versus Jharkhand. Knocks of 49 and 43 followed versus Haryana next. Against Vidarbha, Pujara clocked scores of 43 and 66. He then slammed another fifty versus Services (91). In the preceding encounter versus Maharashtra, he misfired, scoring 3 and 0.

Information

3rd-highest scorer in 2024 Ranji Trophy

Pujara is the 3rd-highest scorer in the 2024 Ranji Trophy. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has amassed 648 runs at 81 with the help of two tons and three fifties from six matches. Narayan Jagadeesan (679) and Sachin Baby (652) are ahead of Pujara.

Analysis

Can Pujara make a return to the Indian team?

Pujara's craft and character could be of use in the ongoing series between India and England. With two matches played, the proceedings are 1-1. India's squad for the remaining three matches is set to be announced. Virat Kohli is likely to miss the series. Shreyas Iyer is a doubt for the third clash (injury). He hasn't performed of late and could be dropped.