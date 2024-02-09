West Indies's Brandon King hammered a crucial 53 versus Australia (Photo credit: X/@cricketcomau)

Brandon King registers his maiden T20I fifty against Australia: Stats

What's the story West Indies's Brandon King hammered a crucial 53 versus Australia in the first T20I on Friday at Hobart. Australia posted 213/7 in 20 overs, riding on David Warner's record-breaking 70. In response, King and fellow opener Johnson Charles handed WI a strong start (89) but Australia made their way back and controlled the show. WI fell short by 11 runs in the end.

A delightful opening stand helps WI set the stage

King and Charles handed Australia a massive start, adding 72 runs in the powerplay (overs 1-6). It was absolute carnage as both players hammered crucial boundaries. Australian bowlers offered freebies and they cashed in. WI lost Charles in the ninth over. In the 11th over King departed right after scoring a fifty. He was caught at deep backward square leg. Marcus Stoinis dismissed King.

Second-best opening stand for West Indies versus the Aussies

As mentioned, King and Charles added 89 runs for the opening wicket. It's now the second-best opening stand for West Indies versus the Aussies in the 20-over format. Chris Gayle and Andre Fletcher hold the record with 133 runs added in June 2009.

Ninth fifty from his blade

King scored 53 from 37 balls. He slammed seven fours and a six. In 46 games, King has amassed 1,145 runs at 28.62. He registered his ninth fifty for the Windies, including a maiden one versus Australia against whom he has 88 runs from three matches. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 19 away games (home of opposition), King now owns 421 runs (50s: 2).