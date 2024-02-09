Pathum Nissanka played a historic ODI knock against Afghanistan (Photo credit: X/@OfficialSLC)

Pathum Nissanka becomes first Sri Lanka batter with ODI double-ton

What's the story Pathum Nissanka shattered records with a sensational double-century against Afghanistan in the first ODI in Pallekele. His 139-ball 210* was laced with 20 boundaries and eight sixes. Nissanks has become the first Sri Lanka batter in ODI cricket with a double-ton. His heroics helped the Lankan Lions post a massive total of 381/3 in 50 overs.

A historic knock from Nissanka

Nissanka and Avishka Fernando stitched an 182-run partnership for the first wicket. He later added 43 runs with Kusal Mendis. Nissanka continued his onslaught as he added 120 runs with Sadeera Samarawickrama, taking the score beyond the 340-run mark. Overall, the dasher became the first Sri Lankan to slam a double century in ODI cricket. He slammed 20 fours and eight sixes.

A look at his ODI numbers

Playing his 50th ODI match, Nissanka has amassed 1,938 runs at an average of 43.06. Besides four centuries, the opener has also slammed 13 fifties in ODI cricket. Notably, he has hammered 552 runs against Afghanistan in nine ODIs at an average of 78.85. He owns a double-century and two fifties against them. He has scored 924 ODI runs on Lankan soil.

Nissanka breaks Jayasuriya's record

Nissanka's 139-ball 210* is now the highest individual score by a Sri Lanka batter in ODI cricket. He has surpassed the previous highest individual score of 189 held by Sanath Jayasuriya against India at Sharjah back in 2000. Upul Tharanga's 174* is in the third spot. It came against India at Kingston back in 2013.

Highest ODI individual score against Afghanistan

Nissanka's 210* is now the highest individual score conceded by Afghanistan in an ODI clash. The SL opener has surpassed Glenn Maxwell's exceptional 201* in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup where he pulled off a fantastic chase for Australia. Meanwhile, David Warner's 178 against them at Perth during the 2015 World Cup clash is third on the list.

Highest ODI score in Sri Lanka

As per statistician Kausthub Gudipati, Nissanka's 210* is now the highest ODI score on Sri Lankan soil. The 25-year-old dasher surpassed the previous highest score of 169 which was registered by Kumar Sangakkara against South Africa in 2013. Afghanistan dasher Ibrahim Zadran's 162 versus the Lankan Lions from 2022 is third on this list.

First player with a 150-plus score in 50th ODI appearance

Nissanka is the first player with a 150-plus score in their 50th ODI appearance. He surpassed Andrew Balbirnie's 145* against England in 2019 and Ricky Ponting's 145 versus Zimbabwe in 1998.