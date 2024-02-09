Australia's Adam Zampa claimed figures worth 3/26 (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Adam Zampa claims 3/26 versus WI in 1st T20I: Stats

What's the story Australia's Adam Zampa claimed figures worth 3/26 in the first T20I versus West Indies at Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Friday. Zampa broke the 89-run opening stand of WI by claiming Johnson Charles's wicket. He then got the key scalps of Andre Russell and Nicholas Pooran to swing the fortune in Australia's favor. Australia scored 213/7 before keeping WI at 202/8. Here's more.

A fine spell on offer

In the ninth over, Zampa outfoxed Charles, who sliced a fuller delivery at deep point as David Warner took a fine catch. WI were still in the contest after 15 overs but it was Zampa who claimed a brace. Russell cleared his front-leg and looked set to go for a big swing but was castled. Pooran was caught at deep mid-wicket thereafter.

85 scalps for Zampa

In 75 matches, Zampa now owns 85 scalps at an average of 22.14. In nine matches versus WI, he has raced to nine scalps (AVG: 27.11), registering his best spell. As per ESPNcricinfo, Zampa owns 33 home wickets in T20Is. He averages a solid 18.93. In his 252nd T20 match, Zampa has raced to 292 scalps, averaging around 22.

How did the match pan out?

Australia were off to a terrific start as openers Warner and Josh Inglis added 93 runs. Warner shared a 36-run stand alongside Mitchell Marsh before both players departed in quick succession. WI had Australia thereafter at 159/5 before Tim David and Matthew Wade shined. In response, Brandon King and Johnson Charles looked solid but Australia had things under control, winning by 11 runs.