Mohsin Naqvi becomes the 37th chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo credit: X/@TheRealPCB)

PCB elects Mohsin Naqvi as their new chairman: Details here

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 06:52 pm Feb 06, 202406:52 pm

What's the story Interim Chief Minister of State of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi has been elected as the new Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman.﻿ He was elected as the chairman of the PCB unopposed for a three-year term by the Board of Governors. Overall, Naqvi becomes PCB's 37th chairman. He will look to take the Pakistan cricket team﻿ to greater heights during his tenure.

Naqvi's statement

I am deeply honored and humbled: Mohsin Naqvi

"I am deeply honoured and humbled to have been unanimously elected as the chairman of the PCB. I am thankful for the trust and confidence reposed in me," Naqvi told the board members following the election. "I am fully committed to upgrading the standard of the game in the country and bringing professionalism in the administration of cricket in Pakistan," he added.

PCB was without a full-time chairman since December 2022

The PCB has been without a proper full-time chairman since December 2022 when Ramiz Raja, the former Pakistan captain was removed into the first year of his three-year tenure due to political interference. Raja and the other PCB members were replaced by a new 14-member management committee. Following Raja's dismissal, Najam Sethi and Zaka Ashraf have filled in for different periods in interim capacities.

Mohsin Naqvi is a media mogul

Naqvi is an extremely educated man, who is known as a media mogul. The 45-year-old had a training stint at the CNN in the USA. Following his experience with the American news network, Naqvi returned to Pakistan to start his news channel called the 24 News. Naqvi was favorite for this position because of his camaraderie with Pakistan's Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar.

Ashraf stepped down from the post on January 19

Earlier this year, Ashraf stepped down from his interim role as PCB chairman, which led to Naqvi's election. Ashraf was not allowed to hold an IMC meeting where he would have formed the Board of Governors, the first step to hold elections for the PCB chairman for a three-year term. He was denied permission by the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordi­nation (IPC).